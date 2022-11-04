All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Nov. 4-6

Though the Christmas celebration began before Halloween at Hallmark Channel, it’s not until November that most other networks get into the swing of holiday programming. This weekend, new Christmas movies premiere on Lifetime, UPtv, and BET+, in addition to Hallmark and Great American Family. Here’s what you have to look forward to.

Every Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Channel from Nov. 4-6

This weekend, three new “Countdown to Christmas” movies premiere on Hallmark Channel.

Luke Macfarlane, Alison Sweeney, and Marlo Thomas star in A Magical Christmas Village, about a family whose heirloom miniature Christmas village grants holiday wishes. It airs Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark gets meta with Lights, Camera, Christmas!, which stars Kimberley Sustad as a shop owner who steps in as the costume designer for a holiday rom-com shooting in her small town. John Brotherton plays Brad, the rom-com’s leading man. It premieres airs Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Grammy nominee Ledisi stars in All Saints Christmas, which airs Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s about an R&B singer who’s planning to return home to New Orleans for the holidays. But when the media gets the idea that her music producer ex is actually her fiance, her family insists he joins them for Christmas.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie schedule

The third of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new holiday movies for 2022 airs Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. A Maple Valley Christmas stars Peyton List as Erica Holden, who has dedicated herself to maintaining her family’s farm. But when Aaron Davenport (Andrew Walker) shows up and offers to buy the property, she finds herself rethinking her previous plan – and grappling with her attraction to Aaron.

Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ begins Nov. 5

‘Merry Swissmas’ | Lifetime

More than two dozen new movies are set to air on Lifetime this holiday season as part of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming event. The celebration begins on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET with the premiere of Merry Swissmas. It’s Full House alum Jodie Sweetin’s second Christmas movie this year, after Hallmark’s A Cozy Christmas Inn, which premiered Oct. 28. In the Lifetime movie, Sweetin plays an architect who travels to Switzerland to spend the holidays at her mother’s new inn. While there, she connects with Liam (Tim Rozon), the inn’s manager.

Well Suited for Christmas airs Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s about a fashion designer named Rachel (Mercedes de la Zerda) who gets the chance to compete in a contest to create a tuxedo for eligible bachelor Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti) for a Christmas charity gala.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Great American Family’s “Great American Christmas” continues this weekend with two more movies.

In A Royal Christmas on Ice, a prince (Jonathan Stoddard) who is looking to escape royal life, comes to the U.S. to start a business in a small town, where he falls for a former Olympic figure skater (Anna Marie Dobbins). It airs Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Love at the Christmas Contest stars Samantha Cope as Angie, who enters her town’s annual Christmas tree decorating contest to honor her recently deceased mom. She’s surprised to discover her high school sweetheart David (Ross Jirgl) and his adorable daughter Gabby are her competition. It airs Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘A Wesley Christmas’ is streaming on BET+

‘A Wesley Christmas’ | BET+

Ten new holiday movies are coming to streaming service BET+ in 2022. The first, A Wesley Christmas, debuted on Nov. 3. It’s about three siblings – Chris, Todd, and Cydney Wesley – who travel to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas with their parents and the rest of the Wesley family. With the entire family reunited and all their physical and emotional baggage in tow, the holiday promises to be a festive, hot mess of a Christmas that changes the lives of everyone involved.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘Christmas in the Pines’ | UPtv

Three new Christmas movies premiere this week on UPtv.

Unperfect Christmas Wish airs Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET. It’s about a woman who performs as a singing elf but dreams of making it as a singer-songwriter.

In Christmas in the Pines, a magazine writer battles an architect over ownership of an idyllic Christmas cottage. It airs Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

In Christmas Masquerade, an aloof businessman mistakes Julieanne for her boss at a masquerade ball. She decides to continue the charade over Christmas, but will she be able to find real love in the fairytale world she’s created? It airs Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

