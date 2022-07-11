‘New Girl’: Jess Day Described Nick Miller When Describing Her Prefered Type of Man in Season 1

New Girl had multiple important romances during its seven-season run. No couple was more important to the storyline than Jessica Day and Nick Miller. The chemistry between actors, Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel, was undeniable. While it took the couple a bit to get together and a bit longer to get it right, Jess described Nick as a potential love interest in season 1.

Jessica Day described Nick Miller as her preferred love interest in season 1 of 'New Girl'

While Jess and Nick got together, for the first time, at the end of season 2 of New Girl, Jess actually foreshadowed their eventual romance in the season 1 episode, “Mr. Fancyman Part 1.” In the episode, Jess finds herself at odds with a student’s father.

Wealthy and a bit aloof, Russell instantly gets under Jess’ skin, even when he’s trying to be nice to her. Cece points out that Russell might actually like Jess, to which she scoffs. She notes that he’s not her type, saying, “You know me. I’m only attracted to guys who are afraid of success and think someone famous stole their idea. I like an underdog.”

The description might seem generic, but she described Nick when you think about it. Nick dropped out of law school not because he was incapable of doing the work but because, as he told Julia, he hates lawyers. In later seasons, it becomes pretty obvious that while Nick is smart, he’s chosen a less successful route for himself, perhaps out of fear.

Nick was also pretty paranoid, always concerned with other people’s actions. Nick was a conspiracy theorist, in some ways. While he can be described as a curmudgeon, he was more cynical than anything. Nick was the absolute underdog of the loft for all intents and purposes.

Jake Johnson always wanted Nick and Jess to end up together

In September 2021, Johnson discussed his time on the series. According to Us Weekly, Johnson always wanted Nick and Jess to end up together. Johnson revealed that he and Deschanel discussed it at length. He told the publication, “Zooey and I were very in touch with what we thought about Nick and Jess. We were like very in it together from the start.”

Nick and Jess did end up together, but they weren’t the only endgame couple of the series. New Girl had three romances that fans’ shipped. Nick and Jess were the couple with the most chemistry to start. Still, fans were equally invested in Schmidt and Cece’s romance and, later, Winston’s relationship with Aly. Very few shows manage to make multiple romances feel equally important. New Girl managed to do it by allowing the love connections to ebb and flow on their own timeline, sometimes independently and sometimes simultaneously.

Thankfully for fans, all three couples ended up married when all was said and done. The fact that all three couples ended up settled allowed the series to feel complete when it ended. Still, could a reboot be in the works? Johnson isn’t against the idea. What that would look like, though, is anyone’s guess.

