‘New Girl’: Nick and Schmidt’s 3 Best Interactions

New Girl had no shortage of romantic couples. Nick Miller and Jessica Day were established as love interests early on in the show’s run. So were Schmidt and Cece Parekh. While the romantic relationships were important to the show’s overall plot, there is another relationship that helped drive the series. The bromance between Schmidt and Nick was among the best-developed relationships of the entire series. We’ve collected three of the pal’s best interactions.

Schmidt’s tidy nature and Nick’s slovenly ones often led to drama

Nick and Schmidt were complete opposites. Schmidt, an anxious overachiever, was neat and organized. Nick, a chronic slacker, was, well, not. Their differing personalities led to more than a few battles, but in a season 1 episode, Schmidt was reduced to hysterics when he figured out Nick was using his conditioner.

In “Bells,” the besties fought over their earning potential. Nick countered by putting everything Schmidt purchased for the apartment into Schmidt’s bedroom. That would be enough to anger most people, but Schmidt was too focused on the fact that Nick smelled like Lotus Berry Relax, Schmidt’s preferred hair conditioner. In true New Girl fashion, the disagreement devolved into an argument, ending with Schmidt attempting to squeeze the conditioner back out of Nick’s hair.

The roommates had serious issues respecting boundaries

After living with someone for several years, boundaries can get a little blurred. The New Girl roomies were especially bad at respecting each other’s boundaries, and some of their funniest interactions came from a crossed boundary.

In the 11th episode of New Girls’ first season, Schmidt was deeply troubled by all the moisture in the bathroom. Eventually, Schmidt learned that Nick had been using his towel for years. While Nick saw no problem with the shared towel, Schmidt certainly did. Schmidt’s ensuing freakout and Nick’s complete inability to understand the problem was a classic New Girl moment.

Nick proved that he could be nice to Schmidt

While Nick and Schmidt had some great fight scenes, the best friends were also always there for each other when it counted. Schmidt was certainly the more openly devoted of the pals, but Nick proved several times just how deeply he cared about Schmidt and his well-being. Nick’s decision to continue writing to Schmidt as Michael Keaton when his life spiraled out of control was especially sweet.

In the season 3 episode, “Keaton,” Nick revealed that Schmidt’s mother began writing to him as Michael Keaton when he was just a boy. When Nick and Schmidt became best friends, Nick took over the task. He acted as Schmidt’s celebrity hypeman for years. The moment Nick revealed that he was penning the Michael Keaton letter for the last decade is a classic New Girl moment.