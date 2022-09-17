A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

It’s a puzzle Hallmark fans can’t seem to solve: What happened to all of the network’s mystery series? For years, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has been home to a long list of mystery franchises, including the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Matchmake Mysteries, and Picture Perfect Mysteries. But a wave of cancellations left viewers wondering if they’d ever see more crime-focused movies on the channel. While there’s no word yet on the future of in-limbo fan-favorite series like Mystery 101, a new mystery movie is coming to Hallmark in the very near future.

‘Francesca Quinn, P.I.’ premieres September 25

Mallory Jansen, Dylan Bruce, and Paul Essiembre in ‘Francesca Quinn, P.I.’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steve Ackerman

It’s been months since a new mystery movie aired on Hallmark. (The last, Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, premiered back in April 2022.) That’s why the premiere of Francesca Quinn, P.I., is so exciting for viewers who love Hallmark’s take on the genre, which often combines a whodunit with a dash of romance.

The movie stars Mallory Jansen as Francesca “Frankie” Quinn, a private investigator in St. Benedict, Minnesota. She finds herself caught in the middle of a complicated case when her fiancé Carl Wiseman (Derek Kun) is murdered. The detective assigned to investigate the crime is none other than Wyn Rousseau (Dylan Bruce), who just happens to be her ex-boyfriend. Their split was what led Frankie to quit her job as a forensics investigator at the police department and strike out on her own.

At first, Frankie tries to hang back and let Wyn unravel the mystery of who killed Carl. But after a week passes and the police seem no closer to finding the killer, Carl’s sister turns to Frankie for help. Frankie teams up with her former boyfriend to unmask the sinister killer responsible for Carl’s death.

Francesca Quinn, P.I. premieres Sunday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. So far, there’s no word on whether it’s a standalone movie or the first entry in a new series.

What about other Hallmark mysteries? These series have been canceled

RELATED: ‘Matchmaker Mysteries’: Danica McKellar Reveals Hallmark Mystery Series Has Ended

While the premiere of a new mystery movie is exciting, the news isn’t good for fans of series such as Aurora Teagarden. That long-running Candace Cameron Bure franchise was canceled earlier this year after its star moved from Hallmark to Great American Family.

Other mystery series confirmed not to return include Matchmaker Mysteries with Danica McKellar (who has also moved from Hallmark to Great American Family) and Hailey Dean Mysteries with Kellie Martin. Picture Perfect Mysteries with Alexa and Carlos PenaVega and Garage Sale Mysteries with Lori Loughlin have also been canceled.

Kristoffer Polaha says ‘Mystery 101’ is on ‘a very long hiatus’

We can't stop gushing over Amy and Travis. RT if you loved tonight's #Mystery101 ?? #Sleuthers pic.twitter.com/4Bk3jCevOV — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) August 2, 2021

While a number of Hallmark’s mystery series have been canceled, the future of several franchises is still up in the air. Fans are still waiting to find out if there will be future installments of Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, Chronicle Mysteries, Mystery 101, Morning Show Mysteries, Hannah Swensen Mysteries, and Crossword Mysteries. All last aired new movies in 2021.

In June, Mystery 101 star Kristoffer Polaha shared an update on that franchise while promoting his new Lifetime movie with Angie Harmon, Buried in Barstow. Fans have been hoping for another movie after the last installment, Mystery 101: Deadly History, ended on a cliffhanger.

“Mystery 101 is, for all intents and purposes, on a very long hiatus,” he told Metacritic. “We will find out about the future of Mystery 101. That’s not to say it’s canceled, but I have no dates as to when we’re going to do No. 8.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life