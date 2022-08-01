New Season of ‘Restored’ Coming to Magnolia Network, Brett Waterman Reveals

TL;DR:

Magnolia Network has renewed home renovation series Restored for a seventh season.

New episodes will air soon, host Brett Waterman said.

Magnolia has also renewed Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry and ordered several more new series to premiere this fall.

New episodes of Restored are coming to Magnolia Network. Production is underway on fresh episodes of the home renovation show, which will return to TV “soon,” host Brett Waterman says.

‘Restored’ Season 7 is coming to Magnolia Network

Restored follows Waterman, a preservation expert, as he works to restore historic homes to their former glory. The show previously aired for six seasons on the DIY Network. But when that channel became Magnolia Network in early 2022, the fate of Restored was left up in the air.

Now, we know that more episodes of Restored are on the way. Variety reports that Magnolia Network has renewed the show along with Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry.

Brett Waterman teases the new season of ‘Restored’

Brett Waterman of ‘Restored’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Waterman took to Instagram to share the renewal news and tease the upcoming season.

“It’s official … Magnolia Network announced the approval of a new season of Restored! Season 7 is already underway, and we hope to have new episodes on air soon!,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the support and patience. We are super excited to share with you these new restoration stories!”

Fans of the show shared Waterman’s excitement, with many commenting how thrilled they were that the show – which focuses on thoughtful renovations that honor a home’s original character – would return.

“I love watching you bring old homes back to life,” one person commented on Waterman’s post. “Your work has been a huge inspiration.”

More new shows are coming to Magnolia Network

In addition to the return of Restored and Art in Bloom, Magnolia Network viewers can look forward to the premiere of several new shows. Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (WT), La Pitchoune: Cooking in France, and Weekend Makeover will all premiere this fall.

In Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, the Montana-based chef will prepare meals that draw from his Latin and Jewish heritage in addition to using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

DIY expert Jenni Yolo hosts Weekend Makeover. In each episode, she refreshes a family member’s, friend’s, or client’s space over the course of a weekend.

The seven-episode docuseries La Pitchoune: Cooking in France follows four friends who run a cooking school in Julia Child’s former home. Students come from all over to learn French cooking techniques in the same kitchen where the famous chef wrote some of her most famous recipes.

In addition, several new shows will premiere on Magnolia Network in August: Recipe Lost and Found, The Art of Vintage, Capturing Home, Rental Redo, Diary of an Old Home, Baked in Tradition, and Cook Like a Chef: Recipes for the Home Cook with Chef Katie Button.

New season of In With the Old and Bargain Mansions will also premiere in August.

