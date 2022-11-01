New Seasonal Hallmark Movies That Explore Holidays Other Than Christmas

The Hallmark Channel is known for its jam-packed schedule of new original movies. Every season, Hallmark airs brand-new films that celebrate that time of year, from charming Valentine’s Day-themed flicks to spooky Halloween movies.

However, the fall and winter months are when Hallmark really shines, with a wealth of original programming designed to stir up the holiday spirit and celebrate love. Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas event offers something for everyone this year, with new movies that feature holidays like Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, as well as Christmas.

Hallmark Media celebrates a star-studded kickoff of ‘Countdown to Christmas’ with a special screening of “A Holiday Spectacular” featuring the world famous Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall on October 20, 2022 | Courtesy of Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment/Hallmark

‘Holiday Heritage’ celebrates Kwanzaa as well as Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas kicks off in October each year, with new movies leading up to the Christmas holiday. This year, the channel is more diverse than ever, with new movies like Holiday Heritage making waves with fans.

According to the Hallmark Channel’s official website, the movie is set to air on Friday, December 16, as part of the Countdown to Christmas event. The movie stars longtime fan-favorite Holly Robinson Peete, along with young actors like Lyndie Greenwood and Brooks Darnell.

It tells the story of a young woman named Ella, who returns to her hometown in an attempt to repair her relationship with her estranged family. Along the way, she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, Griffin, who helps her to understand the value of family. Set against the background of the Kwanzaa holiday as well as Christmas, Holiday Heritage is bound to become a new Hallmark Channel classic.

‘Hanukkah on Rye’ is an exciting Hanukkah-themed movie

Those who celebrate Hanukkah will want to tune into Hanukkah on Rye, a new movie coming to the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 18. Hanukkah on Rye stars iconic ’90s singer Lisa Loeb, as well as Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas.

The movie combines humor and romance in an exciting new way as a seasoned matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob. The young couple go into the match with good intentions – but once they realize that they own competing delis, their budding romance suffers.

By the end of Hanukkah on Rye, viewers will be invested in the story of Molly and Jacob and will appreciate the way that the traditions of Hanukkah are woven into the story seamlessly, with lots of charm and twinkling lots.

The Hallmark Channel is becoming more inclusive and diverse

While the majority of the films on the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event highlight the Christmas holiday, longtime viewers of the family-friendly channel are coming to expect slightly more diverse programming.

The channel has even started to feature LGBTQ+ storylines in some of the movies, such as in the 2020 holiday movie The Christmas House. The popular holiday flick featured the Hallmark Channel’s first same-sex couple in a sweet story of love, acceptance, and holiday miracles.

In a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, the film’s star, Jonathan Bennett, opened up about what the movie means to him as well as the LGBTQ community. “It’s the first time you see two men in love starting their own family,” the actor noted, referring to the Hallmark Channel’s typical programming. “And that’s such a groundbreaking thing because representation is important.”

He went on to explain, “Of all the movies I’ve done in 20 years in Hollywood, this movie is the most important to me because this character matters. And this character is making a difference.” It seems likely that with the positive reaction these new films are getting, the Hallmark Channel will continue to grow and expand.

