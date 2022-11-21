New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through November, but the holiday season is upon us — and with it, long weekends and cozy nights on the couch. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty to watch as the winter season grows nearer. Here are the new shows and movies to look out for on Netflix this week, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Trevor Noah’s comedy special hits Netflix this week

Trevor Noah has been making people laugh for years as the host of The Daily Show. However, on the heels of his announcement that he’ll be leaving the talk show behind, Noah is dropping his own comedy special on Netflix. It promises to be every bit as entertaining as his previous work. And judging by Netflix’s trailer, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would will poke fun at modern-day politics and recent events.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a laugh over the long Thanksgiving weekend, Noah’s special could be the perfect watch for you. Surely, it’ll be a great way to unwind from any tense conversations at the dinner table.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would arrives on the streamer on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

‘Wednesday’ is the new Netflix show everyone will be talking about

When it comes to new Netflix shows that everyone will be talking about, look no further than Wednesday. A fresh take on the Addams family — centered specifically on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams — Tim Burton’s latest promises a thrilling adventure.

Not only will Wednesday breathe new life into the Addams Family franchise, but it will offer viewers a compelling mystery to follow. The show will see Wednesday attempting to uncover the truth about a “killing spree,” all while she attends Nevermore Academy and strives to conquer her psychic powers.

Wednesday would no doubt have been a great Halloween watch, but it’ll keep the spookiness alive through the end of November. Really, what’s better than that?

Wednesday debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich’ will tackle heavy but important topics

Those looking for something more rooted in reality can check out Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich when it comes out later this week. But be warned: this documentary covers one of the more disturbing scandals to come to light in recent years.

Filthy Rich will take a deep dive into the role Ghislaine Maxwell played in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes. Per Netflix’s synopsis, it will take care to highlight how “class and privilege” factored into their dealings. Needless to say, this documentary will tackle heavy topics. However, it promises to start important discussions, making it well worth a watch.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich debuts on Friday, Nov. 26.

Everything coming to Netflix during the week of Nov. 20-26

If none of the new movies or shows above sound appealing, there’s plenty more headed to Netflix during the week of Nov. 20-26. From family-friendly releases to holiday rom-coms, there’s something for everyone in the coming lineup.

Per Vulture, here’s everything headed to Netflix during the week of Nov. 20-26:

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday

Who’s a Good Boy?

November 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

