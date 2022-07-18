New York Jets QB, Zach Wilson’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Made a Wild Claim About Him, and Now His Mom Is Involved

Zach Wilson might not have had a particulary successful rookie season with the New York Jets. That doesn’t mean he isn’t scoring off the field, though. According to Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, her long-term relationship with the signal caller ended because she caught him hooking up with one of his mom’s friends. While Zach Wilson himself hasn’t commented on the allegation, his mom sort of has.

Why did Abbey Gile reveal that Zach Wilson was hooking up with his mom’s friend?

Wilson and his former love, Gile, had been together for years. Their relationship dates back to their teens, according to several sources. Gile and Wilson, however, hadn’t appeared in pictures together in months, leading some fans to assume the young couple had called it quits. They were correct.

Zach Wilson,| Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gile resurfaced on Instagram in a photo with Dax Milne. Milne, now a wide receiver for the Washington Commanders, was Wilson’s former teammate in college. He also appears to be Gile’s new love. When fans noticed that Milne and Gile were an item, they had questions and concerns.

Zach Wilson and Dax Milne | Tim Warner/Getty Images

One Instagram user accused Gile of being a “homie hopper” because she “hopped” from Wilson to his pal, Milne. Gile shot back, claiming that Wilson was the original “homie hopper” for sleeping with his “mom’s best friend.” Gile has since deleted her comment and, from the looks of it, her Instagram as a whole. Milne has limited comments on the post.

Is there any truth to the allegation?

So, everyone wants to know if the allegations are true. While Wilson hasn’t confirmed the rumors, he isn’t exactly denying them, either. After Giles’ Instagram exchange went viral, Wilson hopped on to Instagram to ask fans what he had “missed” because he was spending some quality time with his teammates. While he didn’t acknowledge Giles’ claim, he certainly knows what’s been going on.

According to The U.S. Sun, Wilson’s dad is also making a big joke about the situation. A fan alleges to have caught up with Wilson and his father, Michael Wilson, who made a joke about possibly sleeping with mothers. The fan’s account appeared on social media but has not yet been confirmed.

Zach Wilson’s mom didn’t exactly deny Giles’ accusation

Giles, Wilson, and his father aren’t the only people fueling the rumors. Wilson’s mom, Lisa Wilson, also took to social media recently. She also acknowledged the situation but didn’t outright deny that her 22-year-old son slept with one of her friends. She denied that he slept with the friend in her recent video.

Zach Wilson | Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Lisa took to Instagram to share her day with her followers. In one Instagram Story, she panned the camera and introduced her followers to her “cute friend.” The QB’s mom quickly insisted, “Okay, the people questioning, no. Shut up.” Her pal jumped in and offered an emphatic “no,” too. Clearly, she isn’t the pal that Wilson allegedly bedded, but did Lisa deny her son slept with one of her pals? Not exactly.

While it would be nice to know what happened, this appears to be a mystery that will remain unsolved. At the very least, Wilson isn’t talking. Gile has taken a social media hiatus, and whoever the alleged mom friend is doesn’t seem interested in stepping forward.

Wilson is in training camp with the New York Jets ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The upcoming NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 8.

