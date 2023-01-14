‘Newhart’: Why Vermont Residents Hated the Show

Bob Newhart fans living in the ’80s likely remember the CBS sitcom Newhart. The show ran from 1982 to 1990 and starred Newhart and Mary Frann as a couple who owned and operated an inn in Vermont. While the show was well-received by fans, many residents of Vermont reportedly hated the series. Here’s why.

What town does ‘Newhart’ take place in?

Newhart told the story of Dick Loudon and his wife Joanna, as they moved from New York City to a small town in middle-of-nowhere Vermont. Loudon, played by Bob Newhart, was a writer and author, and he and his wife decided to take over the Stratford Inn. The exact town in Vermont was never mentioned in the show, but Vermont Living reports the Stratford Inn was actually the Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont.

According to the Waybury Inn’s website, John Foote built the inn by the Green Mountains in the early 1800s. Foote thought Middlebury, Vermont, would turn into a large industrial town. He hoped the inn could provide shelter for travelers moving through the town via stagecoaches and those working locally. While Middlebury never quite took off the way Foote imagined, the scenic village remains a destination for travelers in the U.S. today. The inn still lies by the mountains and allows visitors to explore the Green Mountain National Forest easily.

Vermont residents reportedly hated the show

Fans of Newhart likely trekked to Middlebury, Vermont, to see the Waybury Inn. But many Middlebury locals reportedly disliked the show due to the attention that it brought to the small town. Additionally, some Vermonters didn’t like how the people in the state were portrayed on the show.

“People around here aren’t taken by the show,” Peter Varty, a past owner of the Waybury Inn, told the Boston Globe, according to TV Insider. “When they do think about it, it’s viewed with negative overtones.”

Others agreed. “On one level, this kind of buffoonery is a laugh,” Vermont nonprofit Catamount Arts executive director Jay Craven added. “But the Newhart show is a big TV show. People buy into it. And you are constantly dealing with stereotypes, cheap shots, and one-liners.”

Despite some Vermonters not being happy about the show, it maintained a fantastic fan base and had an unforgettable series finale.

The cast of ‘Newhart’ — where are they now?

So, where’s the cast of Newhart now?

Bob Newhart, who’s 93 years old, is now known for his small role as Professor Proton in The Big Bang Theory, for which he won a Primetime Emmy. He also had notable roles in Elf and The Librarian.

Jennifer Holmes starred in the first season of Newhart and is currently 67 years old. She appeared in other works, such as The Demon, Knight Rider, Murder She Wrote, The Love Boat, and Tales of the Unexpected. Julia Duffy replaced Holmes as Stephanie Vanderkellen and is currently 71 years old. She continues to act.

As for Larry, Darryl, and Darryl, they’re all still alive. William Sanderson, Tony Papenfuss, and John Voldstad reportedly keep in touch. Sanderson went on to act as E.B. Farnum in Deadwood and Sheriff Bud Dearborne in True Blood, making him the biggest acting success of the three.

