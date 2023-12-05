'The Voice' Season 24 wouldn't be the same without Niall Horan as a coach. Will he return for season 25? Here's what to know.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with the Live Shows, and the coaches continue to help their singers rise to the top. This season, Niall Horan returns with a stellar group of singers, and he hopes to take home his second win after winning season 23. Will Horan leave The Voice once season 24 concludes? Here’s what to know.

Is Niall Horan leaving ‘The Voice’ after the current season?

The Voice Season 24 wouldn’t be the same without Niall Horan. Horan sits alongside fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire, and he has high hopes of winning his second season in a row. Last season, Horan got to know the infamous Blake Shelton, a fan-favorite coach who spent years on the show. When Horan won season 23, Shelton jokingly told the One Direction singer that he taught Horan everything he knew.

“When we left the seat, they announced the winner, and I stood up, and then he came for a big hug,” Horan told People with a laugh. “I gave him a big hug, and he said, ‘I taught you everything you know.’ That’s all he said, not congratulations or anything.”

In season 24, Horan stands strong without Shelton by his side. Unfortunately, fans shouldn’t get too attached to seeing him on stage. Horan won’t return for The Voice Season 25. The season 25 coaches include returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay. In season 24, Dan + Shay briefly stepped in for Horan due to the star’s busy schedule. Now, the duo will show the world what they’re made of.

The One Direction singer was excited to work with ‘The Voice’ Season 24 coaches

'The Voice' Season 24 coaches Niall Horan and Reba McEntire

While Niall Horan won’t return after The Voice Season 24 (at least for the foreseeable future), he was excited to work with the current coaches this season. He told People he would miss working with Blake Shelton but working with Gwen Stefani would be a good time.

“I’m going to miss [Blake], but I get to work with the other half of that marriage,” Horan told People. “I met Gwen at the afterparty for this season’s Voice. She came and surprised Blake on the last night, and she was so funny and so cool, so I’m excited.”

While speaking to iHeartRadio, Horan says he’s enjoyed this entire season. “I’ve been so busy with promotion and the end of the record cycle and all that kind of stuff, and being able to jump in and out of The Voice, you know, to shoot, is such a cool experience,” he said. “Getting close with all the coaches and becoming close with all my team and picking songs and kind of full circle for me as, you know, I came from a show like that. So, it’s been such a good experience.”

Will he return in future seasons?

While Niall Horan won’t join the coaches for The Voice Season 25, there’s a good chance he’ll return for another season in the near or far future. In 2024, Horan has a world tour scheduled. The tour kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, in Belfast, UK, at the SSE Arena. The North American leg begins on May 29, 2024, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

This tour marks Horan’s biggest yet, so it makes sense that he’ll focus on his music endeavors through 2024.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

