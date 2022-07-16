Nick Cannon Admitted He Would Get Back Together With Mariah Carey: ‘I’m There’

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples throughout their marriage. After their divorce was finalized in 2016, they’ve continued to co-parent together and remain on good terms. But when Cannon looks back on his relationship with the “Fantasy” singer, he wishes he could go back in time.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon | Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were married and have 2 kids together

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot back in 2008, and in 2011, they welcomed a set of twins together, Moroccan and Monroe.

They remained a happy couple in the public eye for years before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and both Carey and Cannon moved on — Carey with dancer Bryan Tanaka, and Cannon with several women over the subsequent years.

Cannon has made headlines in the 2020s for fathering seven children with four different women, with two more on the way. Needless to say it’s a far cry from his days of wedded bliss.

He would get back with Mariah Carey

In July 2022, Cannon stopped by Hot Tee to discuss music, his personal life, and much more. When reflecting on his marriage to Carey, he has nothing but fond memories — so much so that he would take it all back in an instant.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he said. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Cannon admitted that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever find a love like the one he had with Carey.

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie,” he said. “I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

Nick Cannon | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mariah looks back fondly on their relationship

Today, Cannon and Carey co-parent their two children harmoniously and are happy for each other’s success. Carey reflected on her marriage to Cannon in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. And like her ex-husband, she admitted that in another universe, they might have been able to stick together.

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),” she confessed. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.”

“He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,” she added. “He had been in the entertainment industry a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

