Nick Cannon Claimed to Have Had Vasectomy Consultation Before Revealing Baby Number 9 Is on the Way

Nick Cannon said he thought he was done having children shortly before announcing that his ninth child is on the way. In the last few years, Cannon, 41, has made headlines for announcing the arrival of several children with multiple women. With baby nine on the way, the comedian and TV host might be done expanding his family.

Nick Cannon is preparing to welcome another baby, just a few months after he announced the arrival of baby #8. Cannon took to Instagram on August 25 to share images and videos from a photo shoot with Brittany Bell, a model.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

While Cannon didn’t share too many details about the pregnancy, it’s pretty clear that Bell is fairly far along. Cannon also seemed to hint at the gender of baby number 9, adding the hashtag “sonrise” to his post. No due date was announced.

The TV host claimed he is planning to stop expanding his family

Bell and Cannon’s upcoming addition might be the youngest in Cannon’s expansive family. The Nick Cannon Mornings host sat down for a chat with E! News in May 2022 and said he was making some serious family planning decisions.

Nick Cannon | Prince Williams/Getty Images

Cannon said he already had his vasectomy consultation because he wasn’t looking to “populate the earth.” Cannon didn’t mention if he plans to go through with the procedure just yet. During a vasectomy procedure, a doctor cuts and seals the tubes that carry sperm. The form of permanent birth control is nearly 100% effective, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Who are the mothers of Nick Cannon’s children?

Nick Cannon is well on his way to having his ninth child, but do you know everyone he has a child with? It all started when Cannon married Mariah Carey. The duo had twins Morrocan and Monroe Cannon in 2011. Cannon and Carey divorced in 2016.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with Moroccan and Monroe Cannon| FilmMagic/FilmMagic

A year after his divorce, Cannon welcomed his first child with Bell. The couple’s son, Golden Cannon, was born in February 2017. Their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, was born in December 2020. Just six months after the birth of his daughter with Bell, Cannon announced that he was a proud father again.

This time, Cannon announced the birth of his second set of twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon were born to Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. De La Rosa is a DJ. Just days after welcoming the twins, Cannon announced the birth of his sixth child, a son named Zen Cannon. Alyssa Scott is Zen’s mother. Zen Cannon died in December 2021.

Bre Tiesi | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Cannon’s eighth child, a boy, was born in June 2022. Baby eight for Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, is Bre Tiesi’s first child. Tiesi, a model, was married to former football star Johnny Manziel. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021.

