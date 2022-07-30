Does Nick Cannon Pay Mariah Carey Child Support?

Nick Cannon has several children with multiple women, including sharing twins with megastar Mariah Carey. But does the father of eight pay child support to his highly successful ex-wife? Here’s what we know about the former couple’s child support payments and divorce settlement.

(L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey. and Moroccan Cannon | Rich Polk/FilmMagic

The terms of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s divorce settlement

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon met while the singer was filming the music video for her song “Bye Bye.” They got married in the Bahamas on April 30, 2008. Three years later, on April 30, 2011, Carey gave birth to their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon and Carey separated in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. TMZ reported some of the terms of their divorce settlement in November 2016.

Carey reported earnings of $6.3 million for 2014, while Cannon reported an income of $2.7 million. Per the divorce settlement, the Masked Singer host is required to put $5,000 into a trust for the twins every month, while Carey does not have to contribute to the trust. The settlement also dictates that neither parent can allow the children to address a new significant other as mom, dad, or anything similar.

The former couple shares custody, but the twins are primarily with Carey. The settlement says that if Cannon visits, Carey must pay for his travel and lodging. She also had to sign over a 2012 Ferrari to Cannon.

Does Nick Cannon pay child support to Mariah Carey?

41-year-old Nick Cannon has eight children with five different women. Besides the 11-year-old twins he shares with Mariah Carey, he also has 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon shares 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. And in June, Cannon welcomed a son named Legendary Love Cannon with 31-year-old model Bre Tiesi.

Between all of his children, California practicing family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon estimated that Cannon pays about $2.2 million in child support each year (per The Sun). The entertainer’s child support payments are not public information, so the lawyer’s estimations aren’t indicative of exact amounts.

Schon also said that Cannon likely doesn’t pay child support to Mariah Carey because she probably earns more than he does, and the “Obsessed” singer might even be paying her ex-husband instead.

The ‘Wild ’N Out’ host said he would get back together with the iconic singer

Although they have been divorced for years and Nick Cannon has fathered children with several other women since they split, the TV host recently admitted he would get back together with Mariah Carey.

In July, Cannon spoke about his relationship with Carey on Hot Tee, describing their romance as a “fairytale” and a “fantasy.”

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he said. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.” Cannon also said that he “will never have a love like [he] did with Mariah.”

The iconic singer has also admitted that she and Cannon “could have worked it out.” In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she wrote, “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did).”

She added, “We will always be family, and we make it work.”

