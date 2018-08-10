Nicki Minaj Net Worth: How She Makes and Spends Her Money

Nicki Minaj has had a successful rap career. Her albums Pink Friday, The Pinkprint, and Queen have made her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Consequently, she has earned millions of dollars. How does she spend her money and what is she worth? Here’s what we know about Nicki Minaj’s net worth and how she spends her money.

Philanthropy

Although Minaj is known for wearing flashy outfits and jewelry, she’s not just focused on herself. The rapper gives away college scholarships to students in need. Earlier in 2018, she announced on Twitter she would be starting a scholarship giveaway called Student of the Game.

Minaj often receives requests for assistance with student loans, tuition, and other costs related to attendance. She sometimes goes on Twitter to address the requests. In May 2017, Minaj promised to help more than 20 fans who reached out for help.

Gifts

Minaj’s generosity also extends to her colleagues within the music industry. The star made headlines when she reportedly sent Cardi B a $5,000 gift basket purchased from West Hollywood baby boutique Petit Trésor. The Blast reports the basket contained “luxury seasonal clothes, an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals and, of course, a sterling silver rattle.”

Past spending habits

Most women like to accessorize their outfits, but Minaj says she took it to the extreme at one point. In a 2012 interview with Vogue, Minaj spoke about how important accessories are to her. She admitted she used to spend thousands of dollars so she could accessorize. She told the magazine she used to shell out $50,000 a month “on Giuseppe, Versace, YSL, and Fendi shoes. And I bought tons of Louis Vuitton bags,” said the artist.

Awards

The rapper has racked up several awards throughout her career. As of 2018, she has received three MTV Video Music Awards, eleven BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, and 10 Grammy Award nominations. In 2013, Minaj won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Artist. Furthermore, Minaj was the first woman to be named to Forbes’ Hip-Hop Cash Kings list. In 2017, she grabbed the No. 6 spot.

Nicki Minaj’s net worth and how she built her wealth

Nicki Minaj has a net worth of $100 million as of this writing. In addition to album sales and tours, Minaj earns money from collaborating with other artists. Minaj was discovered by rapper Lil Wayne and signed a deal with his Young Money Entertainment record label in 2009.

Much of Minaj’s wealth is from record sales and performance fees, but she also earns money from work outside of music. Among her outside projects was a stint as a judge on season 12 of American Idol in 2013. She judged alongside fellow celebrities Mariah Carey, Keith Urban, and Randy Jackson. Minaj earned $12 million for her appearance, according to Reuters.

Minaj has also built her wealth from several endorsement deals. She has endorsed products for brands such as OPI, Pepsi, and MAC Cosmetics. Appearance fees also boost her income. In 2014 Floyd Mayweather Jr. paid Minaj $50,000 to appear at his daughter’s 14th birthday party. The following year, the rapper was paid an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 to perform at a bar mitzvah.

