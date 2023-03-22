Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: 4 Takeaways After Analyzing the $158,000 Lawsuit Against Their Wedding Planners

For those invested in the details of celebrity relationships, the wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham was a beautiful and celebrated affair. Beckham is the eldest son of former English footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl turned fashion influencer, Victoria Beckham. Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. She’s also an American actor, known for her roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the series Bates Motel.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, which took place in April 2022, looked amazing. But as it turns out, for those involved, it was anything but. In fact, looking back on photos of the day makes Peltz feel so stressed, she’s hoping they can have a second wedding.

1. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s dream wedding… or so it seemed

While the happy couple kept somewhat of a low profile while they were dating, their wedding was much anticipated, largely because of the groom’s famous parents. Their wedding, which was inspired by Iman and David Bowie’s wedding, was an elaborate three-day affair in Palm Beach, according to Vogue. The 500-guest extravaganza spared no expense, and celebrity publications discussed it for months.

Many of the guests said they’d never been to a wedding like Peltz and Beckham’s before, with every detail being so meticulously planned (and amazing). Unfortunately, behind the scenes, there was quite a bit of chaos that still isn’t resolved.

2. The problems with Brooklyn and Nicola’s planners

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot last year, but the newlyweds are still engaged in a lawsuit over their ceremony.



Earlier this month, Nicola’s father filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba in an effor… https://t.co/yrDM7Wxxvz — TheRichest (@TheRichest_Com) February 20, 2023

Rumors of the couple’s wedding drama started long before the lawsuit went public. Not long after the big day, some claimed there was a feud between Victoria Beckham and Peltz. The bride didn’t wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria, which fueled the gossip. However, Peltz debunked that in an interview with Variety, explaining it was all just a misunderstanding.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning, according to Seventeen. The couple used three different wedding planners for their special day. They terminated the contract with their first planner, Preston Bailey, after he allegedly had “challenges” that kept him from delivering the quality he was used to.

Next, they hired Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events. But nine days after they were hired, the pair decided to part ways with the Peltz and Beckham families.

A month before the wedding, the families hired Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations to help them coordinate the big day. In his legal filing, Nelson Peltz, father of the bride, noted that he had to pay Rago a “substantially higher fee” than normal, due to the rapid timeline.

3. The pending lawsuit and the countersuit that followed

Eventually, Nelson filed a lawsuit against Braghin and Grijalba of Plan Design Events. In February 2023, Braghin and Grijalba replied with a countersuit.

In his filing, Nelson raised concerns about the duo. Text messages that have been released show strained conversations between the families and the planners. At one point, the bride and her mother complained of being “tired” of catching their many guest list mistakes. Nelson also claimed Braghin and Grijalba took advantage of the families by misrepresenting their experience, expertise, and capability of planning a wedding of that size.

In their countersuit, Braghin and Grijalba cited a breach of contract. The planners also allege Nicola’s mother, Claudia Peltz, was hiding the amount of money being spent from her husband and was asking Braghun and Grijalba to keep the secret. Braghin and Grijalba also claim there were out-of-pocket expenses that they were never reimbursed for.

4. Brooklyn and Nicola may opt for a wedding re-do

Married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz | Jacopo Raule/GC Images

While the wedding of Nicola and Brooklyn looked beautiful from an outsider’s perspective, it was apparently quite stressful for the couple, especially with the lawsuits that followed.

Their first anniversary is coming up. There has been talk of having a smaller second ceremony, so they can enjoy the moment and look back on the photos with nothing but happy memories, according to The Daily Mail.

