No, Derek Jeter Never Sent Women He Was Having Sex With Gift Baskets

Episode 4 of Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father Season 2 touches on a rumor about Derek Jeter sending gift baskets to women he was allegedly having sex with. The rumor started in 2011 when the New York Post published an article about the baseball player. However, in 2022, Jeter confirmed the gift baskets were a rumor and there was no truth to the story. Here’s what Jeter had to say about the “larger than life” tale.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 includes a Derek Jeter joke

In the HIMYF episode “Pathetic Deirdre,” Charlie (Tom Ainsley) brags about sleeping with various women in an attempt to get over Valentina (Francia Raisa). “Obviously by dating I mean hardcore, no strings attached doinking,” Charlie says in the episode. Later, he brags about the “12-pack” of gift basics he sprung for because of how frequently he’s sending them out to his female companions.

“It’s what Derek Jeter did in his prime,” Charlie explains. “Who knows how to do classy casual sex in New York City better than noted American sex Yankee Derek Jeter?”

Sid (Suraj Sharma) tries to explain how that was a rumor that Jeter himself denied. However, Charlie continues the practice of sending gift baskets throughout the episode.

Derek Jeter gift basket rumor started in 2011

In 2011, the New York Post reported on Jeter giving his “one-night stands” gift baskets. The outlet claimed the New York Yankee’s captain was “bedding a bevy of beauties in his Trump World Tower bachelor pad and then coldly sending them home alone with gift baskets of autographed memorabilia.”

According to the Post’s source: “Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball.” The source also claimed Jeter once gave the same girl an identical parting gift after forgetting they previously had relations.

Derek Jeter denied the gift basket rumors in his 2022 ESPN docuseries

Jeter’s ESPN docuseries The Captain touches on his life, career, and the gift basket rumor. In one episode, Emily Smith, the author of the original article, says they got a call from a woman who “described two occasions when she got the memorabilia.” Later, Smith admits she never confirmed whether the woman was just visiting Jeter or slept with him.

Jeter addresses the rumors directly in the docuseries. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f*** did people come up with this?” the baseball star said of the rumor. “You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s***? And you believed it!” Jeter continues:

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f***in’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!'” Derek Jeter, The Captain

He concluded by confirming the gift baskets “never happened.”

