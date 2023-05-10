No, Kevin Costner’s Marriage Did Not End Because of an Affair on the ‘Yellowstone’ Set

Kevin Costner is shutting down the rumors surrounding his shocking divorce. After announcing his separation from his longtime wife, Christine Baumgartner, reports surfaced that their marriage ended over an affair on Yellowstone.

Not only has Costner denied the cheating rumors, but he also revealed that he was just as shocked as everyone by the divorce. Here’s a closer look at what Costner had to say about his alleged Yellowstone affair.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

Kevin Costner shuts down rumors about an affair on ‘Yellowstone’

Costner has denied rumors of infidelity as a cause for his recent divorce from his wife of 18 years. Despite reports circulating about the alleged extra-marital affair, Costner has categorically refuted these claims, putting them to rest once and for all.

A spokesperson for the actor revealed that the rumors are “absolutely not true.” The source added that Costner was surprised by the divorce and that he still isn’t sure what went wrong with his marriage.

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children,” the source shared.

Following the divorce news, a rumor surfaced that Costner had an affair with a crew member on the set of Yellowstone. Other sources, meanwhile, told Bravo and Cocktails that Costner and his co-star, Piper Perabo, had a relationship.

Luckily, Costner has come out and shut down the rumors surrounding his divorce. In an official statement, the actor also requested privacy for his family as they “navigate this difficult time.”

‘Yellowstone’ is coming to an end after season 5

Following months of speculation about Yellowstone’s future, producers have officially confirmed that season 5 will be the last. The Western drama is set to release the second half of season 5 later this year, while another sequel will kick off shortly afterward.

We still don’t know what the new series will be about, but producers have teased that the Dutton story will continue on. David Glasser, the head of the production studio 101, revealed that the new show will pick up where Yellowstone ends.

Unfortunately, Glasser didn’t spill any details about the forthcoming series. There has been wide speculation that Matthew McConaughey will star in the new show, though we still don’t know who he might portray.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has released a slew of hit prequels in the franchise, so there are plenty of directions to explore moving forward. The only thing for certain is that Costner will no longer be a part of the journey.

A closer look at why the Western drama is ending sooner than expected

Amid rampant speculation, Costner is being blamed for causing major delays in the filming schedule of Yellowstone. Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the second half of the fifth season, which was initially supposed to air several months ago.

However, a series of production setbacks forced the crew to push back filming several times. The latest update indicates that viewers will have to wait even longer for new episodes.

Sources close to the situation claim that Costner only had one week in his schedule to work on the rest of season 5. In light of the reports, Costner released an official statement via his attorney, Marty Singer.

Singer revealed that Costner was not the cause of the delays. He also stated that the scheduling rumors were an “absolute lie” and assured fans that Costner is loyal to the show.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie,” Singer stated.

Barring further setbacks, the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is expected to air sometime this year.