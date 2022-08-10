Noel Gallagher Has Tried to Shut Down His Instagram

Noel Gallagher is one of the most successful singer/songwriters in history, a British-born talent who achieved celebrity status in the early 1990s. Gallagher, a guitar virtuoso, first started playing the instrument when he was just a pre-teen – and these days, he’s still going strong, playing gigs all around the world and writing songs. While he’s courted his fair share of controversy over the years, Gallagher has a lot of love for his fans and enjoys connecting with like-minded people. Still, he’s got a love-hate relationship with social media – and as the singer revealed in a 2021 interview with Radio X, he’s tried to shut down his Instagram account, much to the dismay of those he works with.

What is Noel Gallagher best known for?

‘Be Here Now’ turns 25 on August 21st!

To celebrate the anniversary, new limited edition formats have been announced.

Released August 19th, you can pre-order now: https://t.co/AsLnpWq3JS

Use #BeHereNow25 to share your memories of Oasis’ massive 3rd album. pic.twitter.com/RyOpgxBNJG — Oasis (@oasis) July 13, 2022

Born in England in 1967, Noel Gallagher began playing guitar when he was 12 years old. According to IMDb, Gallagher had a difficult childhood and upbringing and often got into trouble with the police. Eventually, the young man found solace in music. By the late 1980s, he had performed with several bands, including the Inspiral Carpets. In 1991, Gallagher was recruited by his brother Liam to join his band, which was called The Rain. Gallagher agreed, opting to write the group’s songs.

The Rain eventually became Oasis, and with his new group of bandmates, Gallagher started receiving recognition. Oasis went on to become one of the most prominent British pop bands of the 1990s, with hits such as “Supersonic,” “Roll with It,” and “Wonderwall.” As part of Oasis, Gallagher would continue to write and record songs until 2009, when the band dissolved.

Gallagher admitted that he tried to shut down his Instagram account

Noel Gallagher posing at completed The Postman art mural | Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

After leaving Oasis, Noel Gallagher continued to write and record songs, most notably as a member of his new group, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Although he’s remained in the spotlight over the past several decades, Gallagher doesn’t embrace every aspect of fame. In a July 2021 interview with Radio X on YouTube, Gallagher admitted that while he has an Instagram account, he doesn’t like to use it.

“I do have an Instagram account which I’ve been trying to shut down for a couple of years now,” the songwriter revealed. “But the people in my office won’t let me shut it down because it’s still got lots of followers. I was on it for about a year and then when I went into the second year, I found myself just doing the same thing…it just got f***ing boring.” Gallagher’s Instagram page is currently active, with over 820,000 followers.

What is Noel Gallagher doing now?

UK ??

If you missed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Glastonbury set last night you can watch the full performance on @BBCiPlayer now! #NGHFBTour #Glastonbury2022https://t.co/z6kfmBQtvx — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 26, 2022

Noel Gallagher is still active in music, writing and performing songs as a solo act and with the High Flying Birds. He’s also still got strong opinions about the internet and pop culture, admitting in a 2021 interview with Buzz that “the internet, for me, used to be a pet hate. Now it’s my mortal enemy, and we’re in a fight to the death.” He’s also got very definite ideas about the state of the music industry, telling the publication, “music is the same; it’s just a little bit f***ing shit. Because it’s all about money, it’s all about the numbers. It’s all about streams and what it sells.”

For fans, Gallagher’s rebellious attitude and strong opinions are part of what makes him such an iconic artist – and even more than 25 years after he burst onto the music scene, listeners are still invested in what he has to say.

RELATED: Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said a Monkees Song Is 1 of the Best Psychedelic Songs Ever