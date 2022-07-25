‘Nope’ Actor Keke Palmer Slams Zendaya Comparisons: ‘I’m an Incomparable Talent’

Nope actor Keke Palmer and Dune‘s Zendaya are a couple of this generation’s most praised performers. Some circles on the Internet are comparing them, and Palmer isn’t willing to accept that. She has a firm understanding of who she is and her career trajectory. However, she has no problem letting people know that. Palmer slams Zendaya comparisons, calling herself “an incomparable talent” whose credits extend far past the Jordan Peele film.

Some groups are calling ‘Nope’ Keke Palmer’s ‘breakout role’

Keke Palmer | Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

A Saturday tweet went viral when a fan of Palmer and Zendaya pointed out the ridiculous act of comparing the two actors.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-dive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” the Twitter user wrote. “This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

The user wrote about how Nope is far from Palmer’s breakout role, as she has an extensive career. This comes in response to a tweet that the actor was famous in their household since 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, which also starred Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett.

Keke Palmer responds to Zendaya comparisons

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.??❤️?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

Palmer took to Twitter to respond to the Zendaya comparisons and the notion that Nope was her breakout role. The actor’s fans came out in full force to defend the actor but also contributed to the conversation with their favorite early performance from her.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer wrote. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

Additionally, Palmer tweeted: “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more, but God continues to surprise me.”

‘Nope’ is earning the actor further career praise

Nope earned generally positive reviews, but Palmer earned universal praise for her performance as Emerald Haywood. She further displayed her ability to juggle comedy, drama, and horror over the course of the movie in a way that captivated audiences around the world.

Palmer and Zendaya may have both started their entertainment career at a young age, but their fans even note that their career trajectories are entirely different. Fortunately, audiences will continue to see them both grow within their respective filmographies.

Palmer most recently voiced Izzy Hawthorne in Pixar’s Lightyear and has a bright career ahead of her. Meanwhile, Zendaya stunned in Euphoria and is currently filming Dune: Part Two. She’s also slated to star in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

RELATED: ‘Nope’: Jordan Peele Praised Keke Palmer For ‘Tour de Force’ Introductory Monologue