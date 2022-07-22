Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Explained Why ‘The Joshua Tree’ Is His Favorite U2 Album

TL;DR:

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher like U2’s The Joshua Tree even though he isn’t into the “religious aspect of the band.”

He compared Achtung Baby to The Joshua Tree.

Two of the songs from The Joshua Tree reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Noel Gallagher of Oasis | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher is the lead songwriter of the classic rock band Oasis. He revealed he’s a huge fan of U2’s The Joshua Tree. Subsequently, Gallagher explained why The Joshua Tree is his favorite U2 album even though he loves Achtung Baby.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher likes playing certain U2 songs on the acoustic guitar

In a 2011 article in The Quietus, Gallagher named his 13 favorite albums. The sole U2 album on the list was The Joshua Tree. “I’m not into the whole religious aspect of the band but I’ve been a fan since I saw them on Top of the Pops doing ‘Fire,'” he wrote.

Gallagher explained his choice. “The reason that I picked this over Achtung Baby — which is one of my favorite U2 albums from my favorite period of U2 — is that it’s just a massive album for me,” he said. “When I get time to have a quiet moment on my own, I could sit and play all the songs off this on an acoustic guitar for ages. They’re just great.”

RELATED: U2’s Bono Said This John Lennon Song Was Like a Hymn Written by an Atheist

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher wished he could write a song like 1 track from U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’

Gallagher criticized U2’s detractors. “You don’t like it?” he said. “I don’t give a f***! Everyone that I’ve ever known — ever known — apart from my wife — hates them. Me and my wife love them.”

The “Setting Sun” singer praised one song from The Joshua Tree in particular. “For me it’s about the songwriting,” he revealed. “If I could write a song like ‘Running To Stand Still’ and ‘Nobody’s Home’ by Pink Floyd then I could die happy with never writing another song again.”

RELATED: Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Explained Why ‘Let It Bleed’ Is His Favorite Rolling Stones Album

How ‘The Joshua Tree’ and some of its songs performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

The Joshua Tree became a massive hit in the United States. The album topped the Billboard 200 for nine weeks. It stayed on the chart for 121 weeks in total. Two of the singles from the album — “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” — topped the Billboard Hot 100.

According to The Official Charts Company, The Joshua Tree became a hit in the United Kingdom too. There, it was No. 1 for two weeks. The Joshua Tree remained on the chart for 201 weeks altogether. Meanwhile, “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” reached the top 10 in the U.K.

Gallagher loves The Joshua Tree and it seems to have connected with the public.

RELATED: Why Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said The Beach Boys Are ‘the Most Overrated Group of All Time’