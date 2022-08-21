Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Loves 1 of The Who’s Albums Even Though He Can’t Stand Most of Them

The Who released some of the most famous albums in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. Despite this, Oasis’ Noel Gallagher takes issue with most of the band’s albums. However, he praised the songs on one of The Who’s records.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher isn’t willing to listen to many of The Who’s albums ‘from start to finish’

In a 2011 article from The Quietus, Gallagher named his 13 favorite albums. One of those albums was The Who’s The Ultimate Collection. Gallagher explained why he included a compilation album on his list.

“Now, some people give you s*** for picking a best of over a studio album but The Who are totally one of those bands,” he opined. “I do not dig any of their albums. The only album that isn’t a hits collection that I can sit through from start to finish is Live At Leeds.”

Gallagher explained why he took issue with most of The Who’s albums. “On their studio albums there is always some half-arsed concept hung on a few good tunes,” Gallagher said. “But, The Ultimate Collection is … f****** hell. If you’re of a certain age and you play guitar based music, they’re up there with The Beatles to me.”

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher explained his feelings on studio albums and greatest hits albums

Gallagher praised several of The Who’s songs. “You just have to look at the singles, ‘My Generation’, ‘The Kids Are Alright’ all the way through to ‘Pinball Wizard’ and even ‘You Better You Bet’ is f****** good,” he said. “The thing about best-ofs is right from the time when I was a teenager right up until the point I actually earned some proper money, all I could afford was best-ofs.”

For example, Gallagher said he’s not interested in David Bowie’s studio albums. Despite this, he enjoyed the greatest hits albums ChangesOneBowie and ChangesTwoBowie. He said he preferred to buy greatest hits albums to studio albums because studio albums were more of a financial gamble.

How The Who’s ‘The Ultimate Collection’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

The Ultimate Collection became a modest hit in the United States. The compilation album reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 11 weeks.

The Ultimate Collection became even more popular in the United Kingdom. According to The Official Charts Company, the compilation reached No. 17 in the U.K. and remained on the chart for 10 weeks.

The Ultimate Collection isn’t a studio album but it meant something to Gallagher.

