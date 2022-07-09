Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said a Monkees Song Is 1 of the Best Psychedelic Songs Ever

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher wrote some of the most famous classic rock songs of the 1990s. In addition, he penned one of The Monkees’ songs. Gallagher revealed he thinks one of The Monkees’ songs is one of the best psychedelic songs ever.

What Oasis’ Noel Gallagher thought about writing for The Monkees

Gallagher co-wrote a song called “Birth of an Accidental Hipster” from The Monkees’ album Good Times! During a 2016 interview with the Detroit Free Press, Gallagher discussed the group. “Well, I was a fan of the TV show and all that,” he said.

“And the ‘Porpoise Song‘ still remains one of the great psychedelic moments in recorded history,” Gallagher added. “It’s an amazing song.”

Gallagher was proud to be connected to The Monkees. “You know, to hear Mike Nesmith and Micky [Dolenz] mention my name in an interview with Rolling Stone was like, “Wow, that’s [expletive] up. It’s mental,'” he said. “The Monkees!”

Major songwriters wrote the Prefab Four’s ‘Porpoise Song’

During a 2021 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz discussed “Porpoise Song.” “It’s one of my favorites,” he said. “It’s a fantastic song. I love singing it. I’ve sung it many many times through the years.”

“Porpoise Song” appeared in the movie Head. “All of the songs in the movie Head I love,” Dolenz said. “‘Circle Sky’ and ‘As We Go Along’ too, that’s just phenomenal and Carole King wrote that one as well as ‘Porpoise Song’ with Gerry Goffin. If you’re asking do I remember singing it at a session I don’t, but I do remember singing ‘As We Go Along’ and it was in 5/4 time and I never sang in 5/4 time.”

How The Monkees’ ‘Porpoise Song’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Porpoise Song” became a modest hit in the United States. The track reached No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for six weeks. “Porpoise Song” appeared on the soundtrack of Head. The soundtrack hit No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 15 weeks.

On the other hand, The Official Charts Company reports “Porpoise Song” did not chart in the United Kingdom. The Head soundtrack did not chart there either. The song had an impact on pop culture when it appeared in the film Vanilla Sky starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz.

“Porpoise Song” wasn’t a huge hit but Gallagher is a fan.

