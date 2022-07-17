Why Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said The Beach Boys Are ‘the Most Overrated Group of All Time’

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher thinks only a few of The Beach Boys‘ songs are any good. He said the band’s success is attributable to another rock ‘n’ roll band. In addition, Gallagher got offended when an interviewer asked if his music was similar to Brian Wilson’s.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher said The Beatles indirectly made The Beach Boys’ songs successful

During a 2011 interview with Fuse, Gallagher discussed The Beach Boys with Mark Hoppus. “Don’t you think they’re the most overrated group of all time?” Gallagher said. “The only reason they’re anyway successful is because they’re next to The Beatles in alphabetical order and Paul McCartney likes them. That’s it.”

Gallagher did have some nice things to say about The Beach Boys. “Barbershop quartet music,” he said. “F****** rubbish. Although ‘Good Vibrations‘ is amazing. They’ve got about six good tunes.”

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher didn’t like the idea that his songs were similar to Brian Wilson’s

During a 2017 interview with Paste, Gallagher was asked if his experimental album Who Built the Moon? was similar to Brian Wilson’s music. “F*****’ hell — I hate Brian Wilson!” he revealed. “And you know what? If there’s a more overrated person in the music business than me, it’s that guy. But these experiments were great.”

Gallagher praised Who Built the Moon? “I just think my flame burns a little bit brighter now — I’m at a creative peak,” he opined. “And my band that I started out with six or seven years ago is not the same band that I’m in now. I’ve got different people, and I’ve got girls in the band.”

How The Beach Boys’ ‘Good Vibrations’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Good Vibrations” is one of the only Beach Boys songs that Gallagher enjoys. The song became a huge hit for the band, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for one week. It stayed on the chart for 14 weeks altogether. The Beach Boys released “Good Vibrations” on the album Smiley Smile. The album peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for 21 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Good Vibrations” hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom for two weeks. It lasted on the chart for 13 weeks in total. Besides “Do It Again,” it was the band’s only chart-topper in the U.K. Meanwhile, Smiley Smile reached No. 9 in the U.K., lasting eight weeks on the chart.

“Good Vibrations” became a hit even if Gallagher doesn’t hold the band in high esteem.

