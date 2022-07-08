‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Episode of the Disney+ Series Ranked

Star Wars fans hoping to get at least one more “hello there” out of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi got their wish on the recent Disney+ series. Obi-Wan Kenobi was such a triumph for the streaming service that fans are already calling for more. Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is far from a sure thing. So in the meantime, let’s look back at the six episodes fans have so far, ranked from worst to best.

‘Part IV’

Ewan McGregor in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ | Lucasfilm LTd.

Following Obi-Wan’s defeat at Vader’s hand, this fourth episode would have been the perfect place to reflect on the characters’ history. Instead, “Part IV” features Kenobi and Tala (Indira Varma) as they infiltrate the Imperial stronghold where Reva (Moses Ingram) is holding Leia hostage. It’s a watered-down setup that calls to mind the big-screen Episode IV. But despite some fun moments, this is the closest Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to filler.

‘Part III’

After a decade of stewing in his own rage, Vader finally enacts some of his vengeance on his old master. Seeing Obi-Wan and Vader clash lightsabers is, of course, the highlight of this episode, which also brings Tala and the Path into the saga. However, as brutal as Vader is in this episode, the confrontation between Jedi and Sith feels strangely underwhelming. Thankfully, Obi-Wan Kenobi makes up for it later. As a mid-season turning point, this more than delivers.

‘Part II’

The first episode reacclimates fans to Obi-Wan’s life and mindset on Tatooine. But here, fans get a better sense of how much Reva wants to catch Obi-Wan. Kumail Nanjiani’s Haja makes for a fun addition, too, shedding light on the morally grey corners of this galactic conflict. And Obi-Wan and Leia make for another winning Star Wars duo. Plus, Reva’s episode-ending revelation that Anakin Skywalker lives is precisely the cliffhanger needed to energize the show at this point.

‘Part V’

Since Christensen’s return became official, fans began speculating that Obi-Wan Kenobi would feature a Clone Wars-era flashback with Anakin. And “Part V” certainly delivers that. But it also does so in a way that thematically connects Anakin and Obi-Wan’s past with the story at hand. Some of Vader’s most memorable moments – including the Sith Lord manipulating a ship with the Force – are here, as is Tala’s heartbreaking sacrifice, allowing the Path to escape.

‘Part I’

The biggest challenge facing Obi-Wan Kenobi is its need to justify its own existence. Could the series fit smoothly within the existing Star Wars saga or perhaps even enrich it? A lot of decisions in the show divided fans. By focusing on Obi-Wan’s personal journey and the trauma he suffered after Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi earns its place in the canon. In particular, its decision to subvert fan expectations by focusing on Leia and not Luke is genius.

‘Part VI’

Just as Obi-Wan Kenobi starts strong, it finishes even better. Her true plan revealed, Reva goes on a desperate mission to hunt Luke, leading to an emotional revelation. Meanwhile, the show makes good on its promise for Obi-Wan and Vader to throw down. Even though the episode features many echoes of their Revenge of the Sith battle, it brings a sense of closure and a similarly emotional high elevated by McGregor and Christensen’s outstanding performances.

