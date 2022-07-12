‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2: Ewan McGregor ‘Really Hopes’ It Happens

Obi-Wan Kenobi only recently wrapped up its six-episode run on Disney+. And already, fans are clamoring for more. So far, nothing has been made official about a second season. And many of the cast and crew members involved in the show maintain it was only conceived as a one-off limited series. Now, the man himself, actor Ewan McGregor, has chimed in about a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ was conceived of as a standalone movie

Long before Disney+ launched, a story centered on McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi was already in the works. As fans might remember, the announced plan following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm was for alternating “Episode” Star Wars films and standalone stories. While the sequel trilogy was completed, only two films bearing the A Star Wars Story subtitle, Rogue One and Solo, were ever made.

Other projects would have focused on fan-favorite characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Of course, both concepts were eventually retooled to fit the Disney+ series model, which has become the go-to approach for the new Star Wars. The Book of Boba Fett debuted in late 2021, while Obi-Wan Kenobi launched in May 2022. Now the question is whether those shows will remain limited series or blossom into a multi-season arc like The Mandalorian.

Now star Ewan McGregor is hopeful season 2 can happen

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi only debuted on Disney+ in late June 2022. But already, McGregor is adding his voice to the many Star Wars fans hoping for another season. The actor — who returns to the saga for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith — recently opened up about his life and career, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, to GQ.

“I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

One of McGregor’s favorite aspects of revisiting Obi-Wan Kenobi was the chance to reunite with Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker and his Sith alter-ego, Darth Vader. The two men worked closely together on two-thirds of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, starting with 2002’s Attack of the Clones.

What is next for ‘Star Wars’ television on Disney+?

The way the series ends certainly leaves the door open for another story. But with no updates on the potential of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, fans will have to turn their attention to other corners of the “galaxy far, far away.” Thankfully, Disney+ has no shortage of Star Wars projects in the works. Next up is Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One character Cassian Andor. That show reportedly has 12 episodes and will debut on the streaming service in August 2022.

A number of other shows are on deck for 2023, though mostly with unconfirmed release dates. These include Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson as the titular fan-favorite character and the mysterious The Acolyte. And “Baby Yoda” fanatics will finally get another dose of The Mandalorian. Season 3 of that show is set to debut on Disney+ in February 2023.

