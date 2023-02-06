‘Of an Age’ Movie Review: Goran Stolevski’s Love Story Sneaks up on You

Writer/director Goran Stolevski dreamed up one of 2022’s most haunting films with the Sundance horror movie You Won’t Be Alone. Of an Age is his sophomore effort, which taps into a brief romance that comes with a lifetime of sentimentality. Stolevski demonstrates versatility as an artist, instilling nostalgia and heart into this deeply intimate, yet imperfect tale.

‘Of an Age’ splits a love story into two moments in time

L-R: Hattie Hook as Ebony, Thom Green as Adam, and Elias Anton as Kol | Ben King / Focus Features

During the summer of 1999, teenaged Kol (Elias Anton) receives a panicked call from his longtime friend, Ebony (Hattie Hook), who suddenly woke up after a long night out in unfamiliar surroundings. It’s the morning of the dance finals they prepared for, and they need to find a way to pick her up and get to their destination in time. Kol seeks out the help of Ebony’s older brother, Adam (Thom Green), who has a car.

Over the course of the following 24 hours, a romance begins to blossom between Kol and Adam. However, the older man already has plans to leave the country to pursue higher education. A decade later, Kol and Adam meet on a fateful weekend that doesn’t quite go as planned.

Goran Stolevski takes a raw look at what love actually is

Of an Age is split between the years 1999 and 2010, developing a very clear character arc for Kol. Stolevski initially paints him in relation to his friendship with Ebony, which incites all of the events to follow. He’s a bit withdrawn, following in her shadow, as other characters assume his sexuality because of the clothes he wears. However, Kol’s intersectionality as a Serbian immigrant makes coming to terms with his true, authentic self that much more difficult.

Kol and Adam come from entirely different worlds, but their paths cross in a way that feels grounded and real. The rush to rescue Ebony turns into a calm discussion about books, music, and travel. But, it’s the importance of music that truly stands out with meaning that stretches through the rest of the film. Kol and Adam relay their passions and feelings, although not initially in a romantic fashion.

The two men have their own family drama, but the focus is on Kol. With his father dead, he and his mother live with his despicable uncle who acts as a sort of omnipresent judgment always existing within Kol’s peripheral. His household has a differing understanding of masculinity, conflicting with that of his peers and his own perception of self. Of an Age is a story of discovery beyond sexuality, but deeper into the meaning of true friendship and love.

‘Of an Age’ is half of a brilliant love story

L-R: Elias Anton as Kol and Thom Green as Adam | Thuy Vy / Focus Features

Stolevski split Of an Age into two separate stories marked by its time jump, with one being substantially better than the other. The first half begins frantic until Kol and Adam meet, which is followed by quiet and subtle moments. Even so, the chemistry takes time to develop through scenes that feel overly-constructed, causing many of the events of 1999 feeling a bit slow.

However, the second piece to this film is phenomenal, offering a monumental pay-off in chemistry. Anton and Green are breathtaking, exuding a warm charm that wins the viewer over. It’s just a shame that it takes so long to get to their reunion, which is where the film most effectively draws on such singular, emotional stakes.

Of an Age takes its time finding the right emotional beats, but it excels in its urgent, yet delicate storytelling once it does. Its approach to true love as a feeling of privilege is poignant and wholeheartedly moving. Stolevski once again proves after You Won’t Be Alone why he’s one of the top new filmmakers to keep an eye on. The time-jumped narrative boasts the first great LGBTQ+ story this year, even though he tests the audience’s patience in getting there.

Of an Age comes to select theaters on Feb. 10 and expands on Feb. 17.