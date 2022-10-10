Watch ‘The Office’ Alum Zach Woods Rant About His Fake Feud With Drake: ‘Everyone Knew I Was Champagne Papi’

Drake has been in feuds with rappers including Meek Mill and Pusha T, but perhaps his most unlikely “beef” was with The Office actor Zach Woods. Woods called out Drake for his nickname of “Champagne Papi,” and asserted that he stole his now-famous Instagram moniker from Woods.

Zach Woods | Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Zach Woods had a fake feud with Drake

Woods stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden in October 2022 and aired out his grievances with the “0 to 100” rapper, all in the spirit of fun.

“I just want to squash a beef that’s starting to get out of hand,” Woods said. “Drake and I… this beef is getting out of control, and I just think it needs to stop. Because Drake is out there like, ‘Oh, I’m the most famous person in the world. I’m more famous than Zach Woods, who was on The Good Wife, a recurring on The Good Wife, and in late seasons of The Office.’ And it’s like, no one knows… neither one of us are scientists, we don’t know who is more famous.”

“And also, if you think about it… and this is the thing that started the beef… I mean, you guys know, so I’m just telling you. Everyone knew I was ‘Champagne Papi.’ Everyone knew it, and then Drake rolls in and says, ‘I’m Champagne Papi,’ and it’s like, well, are you from the Champagne region of France? Because if not, you’re Sparkling Wine Papi, b****,” Woods continued. “My friend Vanessa pointed that out to me.”

Zach Woods squashed the beef with Drake

Woods went on to end his feud with Drake that he jokingly started seemingly out of nowhere.

“I want to squash the beef, I don’t want to perpetuate the beef, but I will say: Drake is a musician, but I can play any movie theme on trumpet and Drake can’t even play trumpet. You see what I’m saying? So that’s it,” he said. “I just need to squash it because I’ll be the bigger man, spiritually, also physically because Drake’s a mini, and that’s between him and his nutritionist. But I just, it ends here tonight, Drake. You can stop.”

“The thing that he’s done that is really inexcusable is… in a beef, what you don’t do is you don’t be passive-aggressive. And Drake has acted as though he doesn’t even know who I am or that we’re in a beef, which is a low blow, so shame on you,” Woods added. “And that’s coming from your Champagne Papi.”

Zach Woods stars in ‘Silicon Valley’

After his role on The Office, Zach Woods went on to star in the hit HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. The show received praise for its writing and its humor, and earned five consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Since the turn of this decade, Woods’ career has been more focused on movies. In August 2022, he appeared in the film Spin Me Round, sharing the screen with the likes of Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza.

