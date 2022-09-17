The Official 2023 Stagecoach Country Music Festival Lineup

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival features a unique lineup for the 2023 festival, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel, EDM/country star Diplo, and Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton. Here’s what we know about the lineup for the 3-day event.

The Stagecoach Festival returns to California from April 28 to 30, 2023

Singer Luke Bryan performs during Day 1 of the 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

New York City has Governors Ball Music Festival, and Austin hosts the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Next year’s Stagecoach Festival takes place from April 28 – 30, 2023, in Indio, California.

This 3-day festival includes the best-of-country music, food, and additional cowboy-themed activities. Stagecoach even hosts Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, which “celebrat[es] regional BBQ favorites from across the country.”

Attendees can visit the air-conditioned dance hall to learn more about line dancing, two-step, round dancing, and participate in a “good ol’ fashioned country hoedown.” Of course, the highlight of this festival is the music. The 2023 Stagecoach Country Music Festival features Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton as headliners.

The 2023 Stagecoach Festival includes performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton

Friday’s lineup includes performances from Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, and Melissa Etheridge. This day also includes a performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars winner-turned country superstar — Trixie Mattel. “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” artist, Bryan, appears as the headliner.

“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach, it’s even better than the time before,” Bryan said in a statement, according to Billboard. “They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It’s the perfect kind of energy, and I look forward to being back.”

On Saturday, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Nelly, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, and Morgan Wade will appear at Stagecoach. Coming off the heels of his history MTV Video Music Awards performance, Brown is the headlining artist for this date, sharing a picture on Instagram captioning it, “About to be lit.”

Brooks & Dunn, Tyler Childers, Diplo, Parker McCollum, and Turnpike Troubadours will perform at Stagecoach Festival on Sunday, April 30. “You Should Probably Leave” singer, Stapleton, headlines the last day of the country music event.

How to get tickets for the Stagecoach Festival 2023

Tickets are available directly through the Stagecoach Festival website, some of which include a shuttle pass to and from the venue. The first tier of general admission tickets costs $389 plus fees. Once that sells out, tier 2 costs $429.

There are several VIP options available, giving attendees added perks, including a “Corral reserved seat located in the first 10 rows” with the Desert Diamond VIP Package at $2,749 plus fees.

For those traveling to California, there are hotel packages available for purchase, which include “accommodations at a local resort and Any Line Shuttle passes for the group.” Already merchandise is available for purchase from the festival’s website.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Trixie Mattel Reveals Her Makeup Routine and Why She Travels With a Full Suitcase of Wigs