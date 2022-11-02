Old ‘Sister Wives’ Clips Prove ‘Hypocrite’ Robyn Brown is ‘Sneaky and Manipulative’ Claims Fans

Current Sister Wives storylines have led fans to speak out against Robyn Brown and her family on social media. Conflicting information shared by the polygamist clan throughout 17 seasons of television has left some fans scratching their heads. Fans claim one clip proves Robyn is a “hypocrite” and “sneaky and manipulative” after backpedaling on prior statements regarding polygamy.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

The Browns act differently today than years prior

In 2010, TLC fans couldn’t get enough of the Brown clan. They loved what appeared to be a happy, functioning family of Kody Brown, his four wives, and close to twenty children. It took several seasons for cracks in the veneer of the Brown family to become apparent.

Slowly, jealousy issues began to become visible between Meri, Robyn, Christine, and Janelle Brown. The wives became more independent of one another as the group evolved into a family that lived separately but continued to espouse the virtues of polygamy.

When the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, any chance of reclaiming their happy veneer appeared shattered. Plans to build a family compound dissolved, and the coronavirus pandemic gave Kody more reason to separate from three of his four wives.

However, some fans say the image the Browns pushed to the public was all a lie, and they have the receipts to prove it via some old Sister Wives clips. They took to social media to call Robyn a “hypocrite” and “sneaky and manipulative.” despite her current persona as the gold standard for living a polygamist lifestyle.

Fans claim old ‘Sister Wives’ clips prove ‘hypocrite’ Robyn Brown is ‘sneaky and manipulative’

In a Reddit post titled “How easily Robyn forgets,” fans took the fourth Brown wife to task regarding her behavior in the early seasons of Sister Wives. Some claim that her statements are a world away from her current belief system. Viewers referenced a season 4 episode where a university panel questioned the family regarding their polygamist lifestyle.

The panel took place at the University of Las Vegas, and the Browns discussed their lifestyle choice with people who’d had bad experiences with it. One of those people said that the polygamist lifestyle was filled with “unhappiness” and “poverty,” but Robyn took offense to the remark, as reported by The Huffington Post. “If I didn’t believe this anymore, I would leave,” she said. “Do not make me a victim, sweetie.”

Fans claimed that the Sister Wives clip proves Robyn currently behaves as a “hypocrite” and is “sneaky and manipulative” when it comes to dealing with Christine Brown’s exit from the clan. Christine has said she no longer believed in polygamy and wanted to leave the lifestyle behind.

“I think she [Robyn] is sneaky and manipulative. She loved being the cute new one. She played her roll [sic]! Now she realizes the sister wives are starting to find their backbones, and she won’t be top dog anymore, and she will be left all by herself with Kody,” one fan wrote.

“It’s just another example of how Robyn is a hypocrite. She can do it if she pleases, but Christine cannot,” a second fan claimed.

“We get a glimpse behind Robyn’s mask of ‘I’m so sweet and tenderhearted and reasonable’ to see the angry confronting person behind it,” a third fan summarized.

Robyn Brown backs Kody’s idea of how to go about a divorce in a new episode of ‘Sister Wives’

In a clip published by Entertainment Tonight teasing the series’ Nov. 6 episode, Robyn backed Kody as he rallied against Christine on whether they were technically divorced.

Kody said, “We never made an official agreement and never signed a paper. We never agreed or went to our church leaders and said, ‘Hey, we’re divorced’ or ‘We want a divorce.’”

Furthermore, Robyn echoed Kody’s sentiments. She shared the lengthy process involved when asking for a divorce from their church. “Usually, our church would say you’re divorced; you must ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork; you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken,” she says.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

