Olivia Jade Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Contestant to Spark Rumors of Dating a Pro

Dancing With the Stars is one of the buzziest reality competition shows on television. Not only do fans tune into the show to catch some truly eye-catching dances (and the judges’ reactions to the dances), but to watch the celebrities interact with their dancing partners. Training and performing on Dancing with the Stars is said to be quite intense, so it’s no wonder that over the years, a number of romance rumors have sprung up regarding the stars of the show and their partners. While Olivia Jade’s rumored fling with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy is the most recent pair to face accusations of a romance, there have been a number of pairs on the show to face speculation over the years.

(L-R): Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Jade was one of the featured stars on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, a young social media influencer and YouTube star who was attempting to distance herself from the college admissions scandal that made headlines and caused eyebrows to raise. Jade did well in the competition and enjoyed great chemistry with her partner, Chmerkovskiy. For many fans, Jade was able to find redemption on the ballroom floor.

However, a number of fans questioned whether there could be something more happening with Jade and her professional dancing partner behind the scenes. In the wake of the pervasive rumors, both Jade and Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, denounced that any sort of romance had ever taken place between the two. Jade took to TikTok to say “Val and I are not hooking up. We have never hooked up. This is a complete rumor.” She also claimed that she “adores” Chmerkovskiy’s wife and that she and the dance pro were never more than “friends.”

Chris Soules and Witney Carson sparked romance rumors

Way back in 2015, Chris Soules of Bachelor stardom and dance pro Witney Carson made waves on the dance floor. The two tangoed their way to the judges’ approval, and every step of the way, fans kept up with their budding friendship. Season 20 of the show progressed without any real confirmation, but many fans suspected that Soules and Carson had something more than friendship going on behind the scenes.

According to OK Magazine, Soules and Carson fueled the romance rumors by hanging out behind the scenes even after their season on the show ended. Reportedly, the two took a road trip together to Philadelphia, in the wake of Soules calling off his engagement to Whitney Bischoff. Still, Soules and Carson were cagey about their relationship status and steadfastly refused to confirm a romance.

Throwing it back to when gymnast Shawn Johnson won #DWTS! #TBT pic.twitter.com/zn5wEzziQC — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 18, 2016

Dancing with the Stars was still relatively new in 2009, when Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas were paired up on the show. The two went on to become a true dream team on the reality competition series, winning the season and earning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Ballas and Johnson also went down in DWTS history as one of the buzziest rumored couples.

According to People Magazine, while Johnson and Ballas enjoyed great chemistry on the show and displayed the dancing skills to prove it, they never confirmed a romantic relationship. Still, the publication reports that the two experienced a nasty breakup in the months after their stint on Dancing with the Stars. Whatever the truth of the matter might be, fans were certainly invested in Johnson and Ballas’ partnership, both onstage and off.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Showrunner Spills Special Guests, Theme Nights, and Huge Changes for Season 31