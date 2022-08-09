Olivia Newton-John Made Appearances on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in Different Countries

Actor and singer Olivia Newton-John left an indelible mark on pop culture with her music and her movies. In addition to starring on screen in various roles, Newton-John also appeared on TV shows as herself, including RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Olivia Newton-John was a beloved pop culture icon

Olivia Newton-John first rose to international stardom as a contestant on the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, ultimately placing 4th. That same year, she logged her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her heartfelt song “I Honestly Love You.” Her follow-up single, “Have You Never Been Mellow,” also reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Four years later, she became a household name thanks to her starring role opposite John Travolta in the hit 1978 movie Grease. Their song, “You’re the One That I Want,” became Newton-John’s third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her next movie, 1980’s Xanadu, has become a cult classic among Olivia Newton-John fans despite a poor reception that resulted in the creation of the infamous Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies. Her song “Magic” from the movie became her fourth No. 1 hit.

In the decades after her breakout with Grease, Newton-John continued to act in various film roles. She also made several TV appearances as herself on shows like American Idol, Glee, Dancing With the Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Olivia Newton-John appeared on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Olivia Newton-John first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race back in 2014. She was a guest judge on the Glamazonian Airways episode. The bottom two queens, Katya and Sasha Belle, lip-synced to her hit song “Twist of Fate.”

In 2021, Newton-John returned to Drag Race, this time in her home country, on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. The star appeared remotely with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, to give her blessing to the Aussie and Kiwi queens.

The final lip sync for the first season of Drag Race Down Under was to her hit 1981 single “Physical.” The song remains one of her most recognizable tracks, and was her fifth and final No. 1 hit single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her daughter Chloe Lattanzi remembered her in a touching Instagram post

Following the news of Olivia Newton-John’s death in August 2022, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram of herself as a child with her mother.

Lattanzi was Newton-John’s only daughter, and their bond was well-documented throughout their relationship.

Three days before her mother’s death, Lattanzi shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend,” she wrote.

