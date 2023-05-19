Olivia Plath of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Shares Tribute to Late Brother: ‘Will Miss Your Laugh So Much’

Olivia Plath is remembering her late brother, Micah Meggs. The TLC star’s 15-year-old sibling was killed on May 4 after he was struck by a car while riding his electric bike in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Olivia, who appears on Welcome to Plathville with her husband, Ethan Plath, took a break from social media after the tragic accident. She returned to Instagram on May 19 with a touching tribute to Micah.

Olivia Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible,” she wrote. “You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are. I will miss your laugh so much.”

The 25-year-old reality TV personality went on to reflect on her relationship with her brother and her regret that they did not get more time together. Olivia’s estrangement from her family meant that she had been cut off from Micah for several years. In the past, she’s said she was raised in a “cult environment.”

“I hadn’t been allowed to see my younger brother Micah for several years, because as an adult I’ve chosen a non-religious different life path than my parents,” she wrote. “I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life.”

Olivia Plath reflects on her childhood with her younger brother Micah

Micah and Olivia were especially close as children, she explained. As one of the older children in the family, Olivia was responsible for caring for her younger siblings.

“When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids,” she wrote. “Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday. I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him.”

Olivia went on to say that she had complicated feelings “about being parentified when I was a mere child.” However, that doesn’t stop her from treasuring “those sweet memories because they are all I have.”

The Welcome to Plathville star added that Micah had cerebral palsy caused by a brachial plexus injury during his birth. She said the family was requesting donations to the United Brachial Plexus Foundation in lieu of flowers.

