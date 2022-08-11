Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Gets a Shoutout in the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer

Devi Vishwakumar is a Megan Thee Stallion and, as revealed by the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer, an Olivia Rodrigo fan. Here’s why loving Rodrigo’s 2021 album, Sour, is definitely her brand.

‘Never Have I Ever’ returns to Netflix for season 3 on Aug. 12

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends as Netflix hosts a mobile truck pop up activation in celebration of the launch of ‘NEVER HAVE I EVER’ Season 2 | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Devi is just an Indian-American girl dreaming of attending Princeton University for college. Oh, and she has plenty of boy drama. After juggling two boys in Never Have I Ever season 2, Devi officially debuted her relationship with Paxton Hall-Yoshida. The #TeamBen or #TeamPaxton debate is finally over — or is it?

Devi from ‘Never Have I Ever” mentioned Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ in the season 3 trailer

Even if Paxton is super hot, Devi had second thoughts about her new boyfriend in season 3 of this Netflix original. She mentioned this during a session with her therapist. Dr. Ryan asked her patient, “did we discover that being in a relationship doesn’t solve all of our problems?

“Nice try, Dr. Ryan,” Devi replied, sitting up on the sofa. “The entire Olivia Rodrigo album would disagree with you.”

The character referred to Rodrigo’s 2021 release, Sour, which detailed her failed relationship with Joshua Bassett. One of the singles from this album, “Drivers License,” earned over a billion Spotify streams, with some listeners relating to its lyrics about heartbreak.

This wouldn’t be the first time a pop star got a shoutout from this high school student. In the season 2 trailer, Devi mentioned the “hot girl” rapper behind “Body,” “Savage,” and “Girls in the Hood.”

“My mom doesn’t tell me how to live my life,” Devi said. “Megan Thee Stallion does.”

One ‘Never Have I Ever’ song went viral on TikTok

Of course, music plays a significant role in the Never Have I Ever storytelling. The series started with “Dancing On My Own,” by Robyn, somewhat foreshadowing how Devi feels about her social status and history with boys.

Devi and her friends even danced to “My Fit” by Mad Circuit for a TikTok video to get Paxton’s attention. It worked and even sparked a TikTok trend outside of the television series.

“I was initially aware that Netflix was debating using ‘My Fit’ for their show,” Mad Circuit said during an interview with Run That Again. “However, this request came in late 2019 through Position Music (our awesome sync team), and I had totally forgotten about it as nothing was confirmed at that point.”

“I noticed a decent amount of YouTube comments under our song mentioning TikTok,” they continued. “…I also found out that Netflix had created an exclusive dance challenge with ‘My Fit’ under the #neverfitin hashtag on Tik Tok… I then obviously realized that the song was featured in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which I can’t wait to see.”

Episodes of Never Have I Ever are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Mindy Kaling Reveals Why the Series Is Ending: ‘They Can’t Be in High School Forever’