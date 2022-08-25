Olivia Wilde Revealed She Wasn’t Surprised That Jason Sudeikis Attempted a ‘Sabotage’ at CinemaCon

After receiving legal papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon, Olivia Wilde revealed the “sabotage” wasn’t “entirely surprising to her.”

Read on to learn more about their split, the CinemaCon incident, and why the “nastiness” is supposedly par for the course in her personal life. Plus, where she said her biggest concerns lie following the “really scary” move by her ex’s team.

Olivia Wilde received custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while she was onstage at CinemaCon

After romance blossomed in 2011, Wilde and Sudeikis became engaged and had two children. In November 2020, the announcement that they had amicably parted ways early in the year came as she made her movie Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles.

In January 2021, Wilde and Styles went public with their romance. Sources said Sudeikis was “heartbroken,” and he later claimed to GQ that the split happened when they announced it, not earlier. This led to speculation that Styles might’ve been a contributing factor.

Fast forward to May of 2022 when Wilde stood on the stage of CinemaCon speaking about Don’t Worry Darling. There, she received a confidential envelope containing legal papers from Sudeikis related to custody of their children.

Onstage ‘sabotage’ didn’t shock Olivia Wilde because ‘there’s a reason she left’ Jason Sudeikis

Wilde talked to Variety about the CinemaCon incident, asserting, “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted.”

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” she added.

According to Wilde, the fact that she was doing her job made the “really scary” scenario all the more alarming. “It was my workplace,” she said. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

Wilde explained that the process server who showed up at CinemaCon underwent a rigorous approach to gain entry. She said that person would have received credentials for “several badges” and added, “This was something that required forethought.”

Furthermore, Wilde suggested the stunt was in line with what she experienced in her life with Sudeikis. “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

The Ted Lasso star said he didn’t condone the mission to serve Wilde at CinemaCon.

Olivia Wilde said the incident was ‘deeply painful’ because of her kids with Jason Sudeikis

In the end, Wilde said she was able to move on at the moment to make sure the show went on. But she asserted that the children they share are the ones who will likely lose out in the long run.

“The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” Wilde told Variety. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were [8 and 5], and that’s really sad.”

