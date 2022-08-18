Omega X to Kick Off US Leg of ‘CONNECT: Don’t Give Up’ Tour in October
The K-pop group Omega X will be launching their first world tour in September. The band will travel to Latin America in September. In October, Omega X will kick off the U.S. leg of the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour and perform in 14 cities.
The US leg of Omega X’s tour starts in October
The CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour is Omega X’s first world tour following their 2021 debut. On Aug. 7, dates for the U.S. leg of the tour were announced. The tour dates and venues can be viewed below.
Omega X CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour U.S. dates:
- Oct. 1: Boston/Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium
- Oct. 3: New York City at Palladium Times Square
- Oct. 4: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at the FM Kirby Center
- Oct. 6: Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage Theater
- Oct. 7: Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live
- Oct. 9: Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
- Oct. 10: Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall
- Oct. 12: Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium
- Oct. 14: Lawrence, Kansas at The Granada Theater
- Oct. 15: Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Texas
- Oct. 16: San Antonio, Texas at the Vibes Event Center
- Oct. 18: Phoenix, Arizona at The Marquee
- Oct. 21: San Francisco, California at The UC Theatre
- Oct. 22: Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum Theatre
How to buy tickets for Omega X’s tour
Tickets for the U.S. leg of Omega X’s upcoming tour will go on sale on Aug. 18. Fans of the band can buy tickets through CODE1 Entertainment.
In an Instagram post, CODE1 Entertainment wrote, “Ticket sales Opens Thursday Aug 18, 5:00 P.M. EST.
*Code1 expect all theaters to start ticket sales at the same time, but please understand that if there is a technical problem, it may open a little later.”
To buy tickets for the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour, fans can check back here.
The K-pop group will also travel to Latin America
Before traveling to the U.S. for 14 concerts, Omega X will stop in multiple countries in Latin America for the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour.
Omega X CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour Latin America dates:
- Sept. 16: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Sept. 18: Mexico City, Mexico
- Sept. 21: Mérida, Mexico
- Sept. 23: Bogotá, Colombia
- Sept. 28: São Paulo, Brazil
What to know about Omega X
Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan debuted as Omega X on June 30, 2021. The K-pop group debuted with Spire Entertainment with their first EP, VAMOS.
All 11 members of Omega X previously debuted with K-pop groups that disbanded or are currently inactive. The band’s name is a combination of the last letter of the Greek alphabet, Omega (Ω), with the letter X.
Fans can read Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s interview with Omega X here.
