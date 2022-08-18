Omega X to Kick Off US Leg of ‘CONNECT: Don’t Give Up’ Tour in October

The K-pop group Omega X will be launching their first world tour in September. The band will travel to Latin America in September. In October, Omega X will kick off the U.S. leg of the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour and perform in 14 cities.

The US leg of Omega X’s tour starts in October

The CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour is Omega X’s first world tour following their 2021 debut. On Aug. 7, dates for the U.S. leg of the tour were announced. The tour dates and venues can be viewed below.

Omega X CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour U.S. dates:

Oct. 1: Boston/Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium

Oct. 3: New York City at Palladium Times Square

Oct. 4: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at the FM Kirby Center

Oct. 6: Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage Theater

Oct. 7: Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live

Oct. 9: Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Oct. 10: Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall

Oct. 12: Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 14: Lawrence, Kansas at The Granada Theater

Oct. 15: Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Texas

Oct. 16: San Antonio, Texas at the Vibes Event Center

Oct. 18: Phoenix, Arizona at The Marquee

Oct. 21: San Francisco, California at The UC Theatre

Oct. 22: Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum Theatre

How to buy tickets for Omega X’s tour

Tickets for the U.S. leg of Omega X’s upcoming tour will go on sale on Aug. 18. Fans of the band can buy tickets through CODE1 Entertainment.

In an Instagram post, CODE1 Entertainment wrote, “Ticket sales Opens Thursday Aug 18, 5:00 P.M. EST.

*Code1 expect all theaters to start ticket sales at the same time, but please understand that if there is a technical problem, it may open a little later.”

To buy tickets for the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour, fans can check back here.

The K-pop group will also travel to Latin America

Before traveling to the U.S. for 14 concerts, Omega X will stop in multiple countries in Latin America for the CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour.

Omega X CONNECT: Don’t Give Up tour Latin America dates:

Sept. 16: Guadalajara, Mexico

Sept. 18: Mexico City, Mexico

Sept. 21: Mérida, Mexico

Sept. 23: Bogotá, Colombia

Sept. 28: São Paulo, Brazil

What to know about Omega X

Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan debuted as Omega X on June 30, 2021. The K-pop group debuted with Spire Entertainment with their first EP, VAMOS.

All 11 members of Omega X previously debuted with K-pop groups that disbanded or are currently inactive. The band’s name is a combination of the last letter of the Greek alphabet, Omega (Ω), with the letter X.

Fans can read Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s interview with Omega X here.

