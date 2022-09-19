One Item United Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Her Funeral

Even in her death, Queen Elizabeth II‘s love for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, remained constant. Part of the floral arrangement atop the royal standard which draped Elizabeth’s casket contained a touching memento from her wedding to Prince Philip. What item united the couple during the late monarch’s funeral procession?

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for seven decades

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth wed on Nov. 20, 1947. The couple met when Elizabeth was eight years old and Philip, 13. When Elizabeth turned 13, the royal family visited the Royal Naval College, where Philip was a cadet in training. Shortly afterward, the couple began exchanging letters. The two were engaged in 1947, shortly following Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

Elizabeth and Philip were married in Westminister Abbey and welcomed four children: King Charles II, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. They stood side by side throughout Elizabeth’s reign until Philip’s death on Apr. 9, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral contained this memento from her wedding to Prince Philip

At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. pic.twitter.com/5RteIWahuW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Even in death, Queen Elizabeth’s tie to the great love of her life is a constant.

According to the royal family’s official Twitter account, a floral arrangement lay atop the royal standard, and the queen’s coffin contained a tribute to her husband.

“At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak, and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in the queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” the tweet proclaimed.

Queen Elizabeth II had a beautiful bridal bouquet made from three types of British-grown orchids. These included white cattleya, odontoglossum, and cypripedium. However, per Express, the stunning floral arrangement disappeared after her ceremony.

Elizabeth and Philip interrupted their honeymoon to pose for pictures with her holding a replacement bouquet weeks after exchanging their nuptials.

Royal watchers commented on the beautiful ceremony and floral arrangement

Royal watchers took to the social media site to comment on the beautiful tradition of remembrance and the floral arrangement that lay atop the casket.

“No country can do a funeral for a national treasure like ours,” wrote one royal watcher. “Moving beyond belief. King Charles wiping away tears en route to the Abbey, got me. Some may not be royalists, but I defy anyone who has lost a parent not to be moved by the ceremony today. Goodnight, ma’am.”

“The flowers are truly stunning and could not be more appropriate. Vibrant and colorful, just as she was,” claimed a second viewer of the morning’s events.

“The youngest royals being equally graceful as their parents as they walk in the processions,” commented a third Twitter user.

“Such a beautiful wreath for a wonderful lady,” claimed a fourth royal fan.

