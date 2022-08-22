One of the Last People to See Anne Heche Before Fatal Car Crash Gives Tearful Interview: ‘She Needed Help’

Before the fatal car crash that led to the death of Anne Heche, a salon owner saw and snapped a photo with the actor. Read on to find out what that individual said about dealing with “huge remorse” in the wake of the tragedy and how he feels about suggestions he had something to do with the reported findings on the late actor‘s toxicology report.

Anne Heche died after a fatal car crash

In early August 2022, Heche wrecked her car into a home and became trapped inside the burning vehicle. Though witnesses on the scene said they could talk to the actor moments after the accident, the smoke eventually became too much for those standing by.

First responders arrived, but due to the severity of the wreckage, they couldn’t get her out immediately. They eventually transported her to the hospital alive, but she fell into a coma.

Doctors declared that Heche’s brain was dead on Aug. 11, 2022, constituting a legal death in California. Her representatives announced that she died at 53 following that determination. But she remained on life support, awaiting a recipient for the donation of her organs (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Salon owner who saw Anne Heche before her fatal car crash feels like he could have done more

According to a salon owner who saw and snapped a selfie with Heche before the accident, he’s riddled with guilt about what happened. Richard Glass told TMZ that he feels like a higher power might have led the movie star to him that day, and he thought that maybe he was meant to do more.

“I just feel a huge remorse,” he shared. “I feel like I could have done something more. Like the universe sent her here for me to impact her in some kind of way. And I just feel like I didn’t do everything that I was supposed to do, like to keep her here, to protect her.”

“I’m extremely emotional about it because it’s just wearing on my heart,” he shared. “Like, this woman, she needed help and I wasn’t there enough.”

Anne Heche’s cause of death revealed to be ‘inhalation and thermal injuries’

Anne Heche’s cause of death has been revealed #THRNews pic.twitter.com/5nnl71muTk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 18, 2022

While Glass expressed that he felt he was responsible for Heche’s wellbeing when their paths crossed, he tearfully explained to TMZ how accusations that he “had something to do with what her toxicology report said” are hurtful.

After Glass revealed Heche stopped by his salon to grab a red wig before the crash, strangers online blamed him for contributing to the accident by giving her something. He defended himself, asserting, “I’ve never done any type of drugs.”

Various reports revealed Heche had cocaine and fentanyl in her system after the accident. But TMZ clarified that she could have received the latter at the hospital before the test. Their sources at the LAPD hadn’t determined if that was the case.

Officially, Heche’s cause of death was “inhalation and thermal injuries” along with a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” (per THR).

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

