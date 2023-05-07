One of Queen Elizabeth’s Most Magnificent Pieces in Her Jewelry Collection Is Also the Most Scandalous

The late Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry collection was among the finest in the world. But one of the most magnificent pieces in the collection was also the most scandalous.

The Delhi Durbar necklace was a particular favorite of Her Majesty, and she wore it on many occasions. Although it is one of the most lavish pieces in the collection, it has a controversial history with the royals.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1982 | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The Delhi Durbar necklace was one of Queen Elizabeth’s finest pieces

Among the late monarch’s impressive jewelry collection, the Delhi Durbar necklace stood out as one of the most magnificent pieces. Queen Elizabeth often wore this stunning necklace on multiple state occasions, and even during a portrait in 1956 for Dorothy Wilding.

The celebrated necklace is a true masterpiece, featuring nine exquisite Cambridge emeralds that are estimated to be over 20 carats each. In addition, the necklace boasts six breathtaking diamonds that are believed to be over 10 carats each.

Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth held a special fondness for the Delhi Durbar necklace, often wearing it on important occasions. However, the necklace has a somewhat scandalous history that dates back to Prince Francis.

Despite this controversy, the necklace has remained a treasured part of the royal family’s collection and is a testament to the enduring legacy of the monarchy.

One of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite necklaces has a scandalous history

Following the death of Francis in 1910, his famous Cambridge Emeralds were bequeathed to his mistress. In a bid to keep the ensuing scandal under wraps, Queen Mary purchased the emeralds.

Mary commissioned Garrard to make a new piece out of the emeralds. This new necklace, which also featured a cut from the Cullinan diamond, was named the Delhi Durbar.

This iconic piece is set in a combination of platinum and gold, which further enhances its dazzling beauty and timeless elegance. According to jewelry expert Maxwell Stone the necklace is worth $3.7 million.

The high value of the Delhi Durbar necklace can be attributed, in part, to its inclusion of a piece of the Cullinan diamond. As the largest diamond ever discovered, the Cullinan is a legendary gem that has captured the imagination of people around the world.

Here’s a closer look at the Delhi Durbar necklace

In 1911, during the grand celebration of the Delhi Durbar, Mary aimed to create a unique piece of jewelry. Combining the Cambridge Emeralds and the Cullinan Diamonds, she fashioned an extraordinary piece that would become the Delhi Durbar necklace.

This exquisite creation was a tribute to the event and a symbol of Mary’s appreciation for India. The necklace has since become an iconic masterpiece, commemorating the opulence and grandeur of that historical occasion.

During the Delhi Durbar in 1911, Queen Mary donned the remarkable Delhi Durbar necklace with her coronation robes. The main event of the lavish celebration occurred at Delhi’s Coronation Park in December.

Members of the Indian royalty arrived from far and wide to pay their respects. Future durbars scheduled during the reigns of Edward VIII and George VI were canceled due to various reasons. This includes abdication, war, and India’s quest for independence.