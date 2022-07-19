‘One Piece’ Chapter 1054 Spoilers on Reddit Reveal Big News Fans Have Craved

TL;DR:

One Piece chapter 1054 spoilers end the manga’s long four-week hiatus

The focus turns to Sabo, the Revolutionary Army, and the World Government

Red Hair Shanks is starting to make his move

Spoiler warning for the latest manga chapter as well as plot points from the upcoming chapter

The One Piece chapter 1054 spoilers are out on Reddit, resuming the story from the massive cliffhanger that led into the manga’s four-week hiatus. Now, in the week where One Piece celebrates the manga’s 25th anniversary, we’re officially starting the endgame of the story, with Monkey D. Luffy being named one of the Yonko (four emperors of the sea) after defeating Kaido in chapter 1049. We left One Piece chapter 1053 off with Admiral Ryokugyu (Aramaki) making light work of Kaido’s defeated forces, and that’s where the One Piece 1054 spoilers, as revealed on Reddit, take off.

‘One Piece’ chapter 1054 spoilers pick up with Admiral Ryokugyu

Yamato from ‘One Piece’ | ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Perhaps the most pertinent information revealed about the new Admiral is that his Devil Fruit is revealed to be the Mori Mori no Mi. This loosely translates to the Forest Forest Fruit or the Tree Tree Fruit. This fruit is a Logia fruit, making him a quite powerful character just off of that fact alone. Add in the other confirmed feats, and it quickly becomes a puzzle figuring out how the Straw Hats will escape.

With the English name Greenbull, we last saw this character making quick work of the Beast Pirates in chapter 1053. King and Queen are now staring at two L’s in a row.

Ryokugyu had been somewhat of a mystery after taking Akainu’s place after the latter became the Fleet Admiral. Making his first appearance in the story at the end of chapter 1052, this Admiral quickly demonstrated how he earned his title.

The One Piece spoilers on Reddit reveal that after defeating the Beast Pirates at Udon, Admiral Aramaki will make his way over to engage the Nine Red Scabbards (minus two) in battle where Yamato joins in. The wording isn’t clear, but the spoiler thread states that Momonosuke will jump in to stop Yamato from fighting Ryokugyu. It’ll be interesting to see the context of that conflict when the panels are released.

The newspaper alleges that Sabo received blamed for the death of Nefertari Vivi’s father

One Piece chapter 1054 spoilers reveal the chapter’s title is “Entei,” which is the name of one of Portgas D. Ace’s most powerful attacks. It loosely translates to “Flame Emperor.” Sabo –Ace and Luffy’s brother – now possesses Ace’s Devil Fruit. According to the in-universe newspaper (shout out to Morgans), the BIG NEWS of this chapter is that Nefertari Cobra (Vivi’s father from Alabasta) was killed at the Reverie by none other than Sabo.

This leads to Sabo going on the run. Previously, we were aware that Sabo infiltrated the world conference – Reverie. However, there was a huge offscreen gap after seeing where that plotline went. In chapter 925, Blackbeard revealed that the newspapers reported Sabo held his ground against two admirals – Ryokugyu and Fujitora. Fast-forward to chapter 956 (aptly titled “Big News”) where we saw that Sabo was at the center of news that was “impossible” to accept.

Monkey D. Dragon stated that they needed to ascertain the truth. This chapter’s spoilers don’t make it clear whether we’ve ascertained the truth or whether the news we’re receiving now is what was in the papers that various characters reacted to back almost 100 chapters ago.

On the bright side, Sabo and the other Revolutionaries who infiltrated the conference successfully rescued Bartholomew Kuma. Enslaved and en-cyborg-ed, Kuma was once a Revolutionary who became a Warlord. Eventually experimented on by Dr. Vegapunk to the point almost past recognition, Kuma was in desperate need of rescue.

Personally, it’s tough to see Sabo flat-out murdering an objectively altruistic character like Vivi’s father (perhaps she’s Queen Vivi now). We’ll have to wait for more information before rushing to judge Luffy’s brother.

A new Vice Admiral in charge of “internal affairs” jumps on the scene and Red Hair Shanks gets active

The rest of the One Piece chapter 1054 spoilers fill us in on some World Government talk and a look at Shanks. Fleet Admiral Akainu is in a meeting with Admiral Kizaru as well as a new character. We’re introduced to Vice Admiral Kurouruma (real name: Tensei). The latter is apparently an “internal affairs” agent who’s investigating the events of the Reverie conflict.

On the more hype side, Red Hair Shanks will state that it’s “time to get the ONE PIECE.” Anticipate feeling chills when you read that panel. Unfortunately, there’s a pest in his way off the shores of Wano – Bartolomeo, one of the members of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet and self-proclaimed Straw Hat super fan. This is a neat callback to the cover story for chapter 875 where Bartolomeo burns down Shanks’ flag in one of his territories while handing out stickers for the Straw Hats.

Between his appearance in the manga and One Piece Film Red that releases this summer in Japan, clearly, this is finally the year when Shanks gets his shine after first appearing in the first chapter 25 years ago. This long-standing epic is in the endgame now, so it’ll be exciting to see how the final arc delivers. One Piece chapter 1054 will officially release on the Shonen Jump app on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET. In the meantime, catch up on the story with the One Piece anime, streaming on Crunchyroll and on Netflix

