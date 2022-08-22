‘Only Murders in the Building’: 4 Questions We Need Answered in the Season 2 Finale

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The penultimate episode ended with a shocking discovery, but now things are even more confusing. Fans of the Hulu series need answers to these 4 questions before the end of season 2.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

What’s the deal with Alice?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 introduced a new love interest for Mabel Mora. Cara Delevingne’s character Alice is an artist who links up with Mabel in the season premiere. The pair seem great together until Mabel catches Alice creating an odd artistic recreation of Bunny Folger’s murder.

Alice returns with a peace offering puzzle for Mabel in episode 9. While Mabel seems a little more forgiving, she tells Alice, “I can’t be with someone I don’t trust.” Alice may be just a love interest who made a poor decision, but it’s hard not to imagine that there could be more to this character.

Who had lunch with Bunny in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 3 takes place from Bunny Folger’s point of view in the 24 hours before her death. She stops for lunch at the Pickle Diner, and her server, Ivan, asks if her friend from the day before will be joining her. Bunny responds, “No, not coming. And not my friend.” But who was this mysterious person? And why did Bunny meet with them?

Why did Poppy fake her death?

OMITB Season 2 Episode 9 ended with a shocking reveal. Cinda Canning’s assistant Poppy White is the missing Becky Butler. Covering Becky’s disappearance on her podcast launched Cinda into stardom, but we still don’t know exactly why Poppy faked her death. The most straightforward answer seems to be that Cinda, with the help of Detective Kreps, forced Poppy to assume a new identity for the sake of her podcast, All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.

However, some fans think there’s more to Poppy than meets the eye. Although she may seem like the victim, one Reddit user suggested that Poppy is framing Cinda for Bunny’s murder. She certainly has a motive, considering how poorly Cinda treats her.

And you thought Bunny was rough? Why Poppy puts up with Cinda is beyond me. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/7B8Nj0ytBw — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 29, 2022

And the most important question in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 — Who did it?

Of course, the most important question that the season 2 finale needs to answer is ‘Who killed Bunny Folger?’ Cinda Canning seems like the most obvious suspect after episode nine, but the Hulu series has a knack for keeping fans guessing.

Maybe Nina Lin killed Bunny to secure control over the Arconia. Or perhaps Howard got fed up with all of Bunny’s strict rules. Maybe Teddy Dimas even hired someone to kill Bunny to frame Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Hopefully, the season 2 finale will give fans the answers they need.

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale will be available for streaming on Hulu on August 23, 2022.

