‘Only Murders in the Building’: Alice Is Cara Delevingne’s First Openly Queer Character

Cara Delevingne joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season 2. Her character Alice is a talented artist and Mabel Mora’s new love interest. Although Delevingne has been open about identifying as pansexual, this is the first time she has portrayed an openly queer character. Delevingne also appreciates how Alice’s identity was handled in the Hulu series.

Cara Delevingne as Alice in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Cara Delevingne has openly discussed her sexuality and gender identity

Delevingne is a 29-year-old English model, actor, and singer. Before being cast in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the actor appeared in films such as Paper Towns and Suicide Squad, according to IMDb. She also portrayed Vignette Stonemoss in the Amazon Prime series Carnival Row.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Delevigne discussed her sexuality and gender identity openly. “The thing is with me, I change a lot,” she told the outlet. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

#PRIDE: Cara Delevingne opens up about being pansexual, and shares what pride means to her https://t.co/lKBtGcES8h pic.twitter.com/DDU0qqvgs2 — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2020

Delevigne chose a word to describe herself while speaking with the outlet. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she explained. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Cara Delevingne relates to her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ character

Only Murders in the Building‘s Alice is perhaps the most relatable character for Cara Delevingne. “They described the part to me, and they were like, ‘she’s English, queer, and a wannabe artist’… I was like, ‘that sounds like me,'” the actor said, according to Newsweek.

She continued, “I got quite attached to the character. I never usually play an English role, and I also never play a queer part, so I was kind of like, ‘so what work do I have to do?’ So I decided I’ll change my hair and be more involved in the clothes. It feels like I had to work harder to do something.”

Alice is Delevigne’s first openly queer character

Delevingne was also a little surprised by the revelation that this is the first queer character she has ever played. The actor appreciates how Only Murders in the Building seamlessly handled Alice’s sexuality and relationship with Mabel.

“It honestly was weird that I hadn’t really thought about that, that I hadn’t played a role like that before now,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “The way that they wrote the character was so interesting because that wasn’t the whole story.

“It was very much ingrained within [her character], which I think is the most amazing part because for such a huge show, the fact that the queer character can be in it and not be such a focus is the more important thing for me, only because I think that’s what real life is about. It doesn’t have to be spoken about more than anything else. But just to represent that, I didn’t realize how happy it would make me.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Lucy Actor Zoe Colletti