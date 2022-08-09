‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fans on Reddit Were Suspicious of [SPOILER]: ‘Hello Darkness’ Exposes Masked Character

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 “Hello Darkness” finally reveals the masked character the podcasting trio has been after. Days before the episode aired on Hulu, OMITB fans on Reddit guessed who the masked character was — find out who they thought it could be and why, plus why the character might not be the prime suspect in Bunny Folger’s murder (Jayne Houdyshell).

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 “Hello Darkness.”]

‘OMITB’ Season 2: The Masked Man | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Hello Darkness’ reveals Detective Kreps is the masked character

In episode 6 “Performance Review,” the masked character gets glitter all over themselves when Oliver’s (Martin Short) “Mariah” bomb goes off. Then, in the next episode, Mabel (Selena Gomez) teams up with Theo (James Caverly) after learning she stabbed the glitter-covered character on the subway.

At the end of “Hello Darkness,” Lucy (Zoe Colletti) speaks to Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) after the blackout. “Lucy was telling me some crazy s*** just went down with you guys …” he says almost threateningly to the podcasting trio. “I was just in the neighborhood trying to make sure you guys weren’t up to any of your shenanigans. You gotta be careful out there, especially in the dark.”

Before turning to leave the Arconia, Mabel notices something behind Detective Kreps’ ear — pink glitter. He was the masked man following them all along.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ fans on Reddit predicted Detective Kreps was up to no good

Ahead of episode 8’s release, OMITB fans on Reddit were theorizing about Detective Kreps’ shady behavior. “Y’all sleeping on Detective Kreps,” one Redditor posted on July 26. “He’s involved.”

They then shared all of the evidence pointing at Kreps being a crooked cop. “Tim [Kono]’s toxicology report and cell phone that never made it into evidence in Season 1. Detective Williams [Da’Vine Joy Randolph] suddenly being in Denver for maternity leave when she and her wife live in NY and women in their third trimester are advised not to fly. Krepps and Cinda [Tina Fey] being in Bunny’s [apartment] swapping stories before the trio arrived.”

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

This fan doesn’t think Detective Kreps is Bunny’s murderer or have anything to do with the Rose Cooper painting. But they do think he’s a “puppet in cahoots with somebody.”

Bunny Folger’s murder still has several suspects despite ‘Only Murders in the Building’s masked character reveal

From the beginning, Mabel was a prime suspect in Bunny’s murder simply because of her connection to the crime scene. However, Mabel being revealed as Bunny’s killer doesn’t feel like something Only Murders in the Building would do to fans — there has to be more to the story!

There’s no shortage of suspects in season 2. Detective Kreps might be “Glitter Guy,” but that doesn’t make him Bunny’s murderer. There are still several viable suspects in the case.

The father of Nina Lin’s (Christine Ko) baby, Jared (David T. Patterson), was described as an MMA fighter earlier in the season. Could he have attacked Bunny on Nina’s behalf? And we can’t forget about Alice (Cara Delevingne), who became even more suspicious to Mabel after she caught her recreating Bunny’s death in “Performance Review.”

There are only two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 left. Stream new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu.

