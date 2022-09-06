‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fan-Favorite Cast Member Finally Wins Emmy on 7th Nomination

The 74th Primetime Emmys are coming up, and Only Murders in the Building could walk away with several wins. A few winners have already been announced, and the Hulu comedy series is among the winners. One of the winners includes Nathan Lane, who finally won the elusive award after breaking a nominations record.

Nathan Lane plays Teddy Dimas in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

In Only Murders in the Building, Nathan Lane plays Teddy Dimas, a former friend of Oliver (Martin Short). Teddy built his wealth through the Dimas Delis franchise and a rich family legacy.

In season 1, Teddy and his son Theo (James Caverly), who is deaf, become entwined in the murder of Tim Kono. While Teddy initially sponsors the Only Murders podcast, the group begins to suspect him after uncovering his illegal graverobbing business. It’s also revealed that Teddy covered for Theo, who accidentally pushed Zoe, a friend of Mabel (Selena Gomez), off the Arconia.

In season 2, Teddy and Theo return from jail, and Teddy begins threatening Oliver. Oliver later finds out that his wife and Teddy had an affair, leading to Teddy being the biological father of Teddy’s son. Teddy was unaware of this but agreed to keep it a secret until Oliver tells his son.

Nathan Lane finally wins an Emmy after breaking a nomination record

Dun dun dun!! Nathan Lane wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for @OnlyMurdersHulu! ?️‍♂️ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/EkrSdOea5e — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 5, 2022

Nathan Lane has a long entertainment career from television to movies and musical theater. Prior to this year, Lane had been nominated for six guest roles on shows including The Good Wife, Mad About You, Frasier, and three for Modern Family. After being nominated this year for Only Murders in the Building, he earned his seventh nomination for guest roles, breaking the previous record held by the late Fred Willard.

On Sept. 4, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys winners were announced, and Lane finally won his Emmy, winning for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. In an interview with Deadline, Lane called the nomination a “lovely, lovely thing” and saw it as a “tribute” to the “smart, classy show” he had the privilege of being on.

The actor also credited Caverly, saying he would not be nominated for the award if it had not been for Caverly’s performance as Theo.

“He’s such an extraordinary young actor, and he gave such a beautiful performance, and much of what I did in that episode and in the series was built around my relationship with him,” Lane told Deadline. “So, I like to think of this as a nomination for the both of us.”

‘Only Murders in the Building’ could win several Emmys for its first season

Congratulations to my neighbor, Nathan Lane, on his Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series! ? Teddy, open up some celebratory dip! #OMITB #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/8OeboIUgro — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 5, 2022

Lane was not the only Only Murders in the Building nominee to win an Emmy. The series also won Outstanding Production Design for an Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

The Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and Only Murders in the Building could walk away with some more Emmys. The series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Actor for Steve Martin and Martin Short. It will have stiff competition against Barry, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hacks.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu.

