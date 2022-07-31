‘Only Murders in the Building’: Are Poppy White and Cinda Canning Who Killed Bunny Folger?

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 centers around the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) are at the top of the list of suspects. However, some fans are suspicious of Poppy White (Adina Verson) and Cinda Canning (Tina Fey). Find out why some can see Poppy and Cinda as the people behind Bunny’s murder.

Adina Verson as Poppy White, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning | Hulu

Who killed Bunny Folger is the big question in season 2

Bunny wasn’t well-loved among many of the Arconia’s residents. As such, there are several suspects in her murder.

For example, Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton), the Arconia’s resident cat-lover, has a walk and build look similar to that of the masked figure seen thus far in season 2. Then there’s Jared (David T. Patterson), the father of Nina Lin’s (Christine Ko) baby, who was described as an MMA fighter — someone with strength enough to attack Bunny. Maybe Nina sent him to do the job.

After “Performance Review,” Mabel’s new love interest, Alice (Cara Delevingne), is one of the biggest suspects this season. She may have caught wind of Bunny’s painting — did she have Bunny killed so she could get her hands on it?

Poppy White might be framing Cinda Canning for Bunny Folger’s murder

Poppy and Cinda are also suspects in Bunny Folger’s murder. Some fans think the podcasting duo had something to do with Bunny’s death.

“The theory is that Poppy is setting up all the crimes so that she can ‘pretend’ to find evidence to give to Cinda,” one fan said on Reddit. Why go through all of this? “So that Cinda will give her a promotion.”

They added: “And now that she realizes Cinda will never promote her, she wants to frame Cinda for Bunny’s murder. So she’s turning against Cinda and pretending to side with the trio.”

Most fans agree with this theory. “I think it’s Poppy too, and I think this theory is spot on!” said another Redditor. “I also went back and watched the last scene of the 1st season and as the trio walks away, Poppy is using the mic to ‘stab the air.’ I think it looks like she is stabbing Cinda in the back.”

‘Only Murders in the Building’ fans can see Poppy killing Bunny on Cinda’s behalf

Still, others think Poppy and Cinda had something to do directly with Bunny’s murder. “I feel like Cinda orchestrated Bunny’s murder, but physically murdering someone is too much for her, so she had Poppy do it,” said another Reddit user. “When Poppy realized she was never going to get promoted, she turned on Cinda, and will either expose her or frame her for the full murder (both the planning & physical action).” Fans will have to continue to tune in to find out the truth.

Poppy wants to take Cinda down after ‘Performance Review’

In the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 episode “Performance Review,” Poppy successfully lands a big interview for Cinda’s Only Murderers in the Building podcast. As a result, she requests a performance review to ask for a raise.

But this is the cold-hearted Cinda Canning we’re talking about. She brushes Poppy’s request off and later delivers this harsh lesson: “When I was an intern at The Post, Kay Graham gave me a great piece of advice. She said, ‘Don’t be too good at a job you don’t want.’ She was a real c***.”

And you thought Bunny was rough? Why Poppy puts up with Cinda is beyond me. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/7B8Nj0ytBw — ? Only MurderERS in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 29, 2022

By the end of episode 10, Poppy takes Cinda’s advice. She calls Mabel and confesses some of Cinda’s dirty little secrets. “She didn’t finish college,” Poppy reveals. “Cinda is a liar … if you and those old men need my help, I know where all the bodies are buried. And there are lots of bodies.”

See how far Poppy is willing to go in crossing Cinda and how much involvement they had in Bunny’s murder. Watch new episodes of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu every Tuesday.

