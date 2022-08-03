‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Episode 7 Explains Why Mabel Gets Blackouts

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 further explored the trauma Mabel has been through from being around so much violence and death. It has also made fans wonder if Mabel herself is capable of hurting someone. Mabel is fuzzy on the events surrounding Bunny Folger’s death and the attack that took place on the train. Episode 7 of the Hulu series finally cleared a few things up.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2

Mabel gets blackouts in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

In Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver find themselves persons of interest in the death of Bunny Folger. Charles and Oliver found Mabel kneeling over Bunny’s body in the season 1 finale. However, she admits that she doesn’t remember exactly what happened.

In season 2, the trio tries to catch the killer using an exploding glitter device. Mabel then runs into the glitter-covered person on the train. A struggle ensues where Mabel ends up stabbing the masked assailant. After the Internet dubs her “bloody Mabel Mora,” she wonders if she really did kill Bunny. In episode 7, Theo Dimas helps Mabel uncover the truth.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 7 explains why Mabel can’t remember certain things

Mabel wakes up in Theo’s apartment in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7. Theo explains that he saw Mabel being attacked on the train and that the assailant took her bag, so the pair head out to find him.

The episode cuts to flashbacks from Mabel’s past. She and her father spent time doing puzzles together. In one scene, they flip the pieces to make things extra challenging. She is unaware that her father moved out of the house because he was dying of stomach cancer.

“I didn’t know how to cope with him dying, so I didn’t. Instead, I flipped the pieces over in my mind until I couldn’t see the image anymore. Just like he’d shown me,” Mabel tells Theo. “That was when I lost my first memory, and it’s happened since. If something was too much or too difficult — when I was afraid to see what really happened or what I had possibly done.”

Mabel then decides to flip the pieces over and can remember what happened on the night of Bunny’s murder. Mabel entered her apartment and saw an assailant fleeing. Then Bunny walked around the corner and collapsed, with Mabel’s knitting needle already in her chest.

Who killed Bunny Folger?

Mabel definitely didn’t kill Bunny Folger, but her assailant’s identity remains a mystery. Some fans suspect Howard, a cat-loving tenant a the Arconia who makes it clear he wasn’t a big fan of Bunny. Others think Nina Lin or her husband could have been the culprits in securing Nina Lin’s place in charge of the Arconia. Only three episodes of season 2 remain, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

