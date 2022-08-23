‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2’s Twisted Finale Reveals Who Killed Bunny Folger

After nine episodes of red herrings, Only Murders in the Building finally reveals who killed Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in the season 2 finale “I Know Who Did It.” Here’s how Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) figure out who the killer is in the Hulu series.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale introduces even more red herrings

The art of the red herring is part of Only Murders in the Building’s charm. Throughout the season, we’ve been made to believe Leonora Folger (Shirley MacLaine), Detective Daniel Kreps (Michael Rapaport), and Alice (Cara Delevingne) could have killed Bunny.

That trend continues in the season 2 finale when Charles, Oliver, and Mabel rally the Arconia’s residents and employees to confront Cinda Canning during their “Killer Reveal Party.” After using her fears of tomato innards and slow motion, the trio pieces together a narrative about Cinda killing Bunny so she had a murder to discuss on her podcast.

After Cinda can take no more of a gushing tomato, Mabel stops the torture to accuse Alice of Bunny’s murder. As an artist, Mabel accuses Alice of wanting Bunny’s Rose Cooper painting. Their ruse to catch the killer continues when Cinda offers Mabel her own podcast. This sends the actual killer reeling.

Poppy Montgomery is Becky Butler, the dead girl from Oklahoma

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s connection starts because of Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma. The podcast investigated the death of Becky Butler, a young woman who went missing in Chickasha.

In season 2 episode 9, we learn Cinda’s assistant Poppy Montgomery (Adina Verson) isn’t who she says she is — she is Becky Butler. Cinda’s relationship with Detective Kreps was orchestrated by Becky/Poppy, who wanted to bring her story to Cinda for the perfect podcast.

Poppy Montgomery/Becky Butler killed Bunny Folger

“Why does Mabel get a podcast?” Poppy asks Cinda in the season 2 finale of OMITB. The “Killer Reveal Party” was a set-up orchestrated by Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to get Poppy to snap.

“Because she’s pretty?,” Poppy continues. “Because she boldly dated the supposed killer? I do everything for you.” All the while, Poppy sneezes uncontrollably thanks to Bunny’s bird Mrs. Gambolini. The final nail in Poppy’s proverbial coffin is her mention of the young girl hiding in the walls the night of Bunny’s death — a detail only the killer could know.

“I just wanted to make a good podcast,” Poppy admits. “I just wanted Cinda to notice me.”

In the end, several clues led Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to figure out Becky Butler was the killer. In addition to her severe bird allergy and knowledge of the Arconia’s secret passages, Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) finds Becky’s DNA on the murder weapon. What’s more, Poppy’s quirky diner order — the #14 Sandwich (not “14 Savage”), a liverwurst and marmalade sandwich — clues Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in to who really killed Bunny.

Detective Kreps was also involved in killing Bunny Folger

As revealed in the finale of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Poppy/Becky didn’t act alone in Bunny’s murder. She had Detective Kreps on her side to help protect her. He agreed to work with her so he could get a promotion and they could both “be famous.”

