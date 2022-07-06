‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Here’s Why Nina Lin Looks so Familiar

Only Murders in the Building recently returned to Hulu for season 2, with another grisly murder to investigate. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with the death of the board president of the Arconia, Bunny Folger. Now, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are suspected to have been involved in the murder. Meanwhile, Nina Lin takes over as the new board president. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays her.

Christine Ko as Nina Lin and Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Christine Ko plays Nina Lin in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned in the aftermath of Bunny Folger’s death. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel work to clear their name of involvement in the grisly murder. In episode 2 they are introduced to Nina Lin, the new board president of the Arconia. Nina is a young pregnant woman with a calming voice, who assures her tenants, “I will not let Bunny’s demise adversely affect the building.”

Howard then makes some ominous comments about Nina. “If you thought Bunny was a bitch, wait until you get a load of this one,” he says. Season 2 episode 3 flashed back to the day prior to Bunny’s death. It showed Nina and Bunny conversing as Bunny prepares to retire.

At her retirement party, Bunny announces that she has decided not to step down. This upsets Nina, who states that the Arconia “needs to be brought into the 21st century.” Bunny then calls Nina an “ungrateful, power-hungry, baby bumpy b****.” Nina now seems a pretty prime suspect in Bunny’s murder.

Hello Aroconians…there’s a new girl in the building ? Meet Nina Lin ? new episode out today!! @OnlyMurdersHulu #ripbunnyfolger #onlymurdersinthebuilding pic.twitter.com/7GT6WTtOp7 — Christine Ko (@Christine_Ko) July 5, 2022

Here’s where you’ve seen Christine Ko before

Christine Ko joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 to portray Nina Lin. Ko is an actor who is perhaps best known for her recurring role as Emma in the FX series Dave. Some of Ko’s earlier roles include appearances in TV shows such as The Great Indoors, Relationship Status, and Hawaii Five-0.

Ko also starred in the 2020 Alan Yang film Tigertail, which follows a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves his home in search of better opportunities in America. According to IMDb, the film is based on real events surrounding Yang’s family.

The 33-year-old actor also has several upcoming projects in the works. Ko will appear in the upcoming fifth season of the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ko’s character Lily is a leader in the resistance fighting against Gilead. “A former Martha, she’s gritty and resourceful. Once someone earns Lily’s trust, she becomes a fierce ally,” the outlet writes.

Christine Ko joked that her character could be murdered in season 2

Ko’s Only Murders in the Building character Nina now seems like a likely suspect in the murder of Bunny Folger. But could Nina end up getting murdered herself? “It could happen this season,” Ko joked while speaking with Variety. “Or I’ll just be there for five seasons.”

The actor agreed that it would be an “honor” to be murdered in the series. Nina has certainly already gained some enemies at the Arconia and no one is safe in this wild Hulu series.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

