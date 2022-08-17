‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Who Is Rose Cooper? Her Relationship With Charles’ Father, Explained

In Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Rose Cooper is the mysterious artist who painted a portrait that went missing from Bunny Folger’s apartment. The painting wraps Charles’ father, Leonora Folger, and Rose herself in a confusing mystery. Episode 9 of the Hulu series, however, revealed Rose’s true identity. Here’s what you need to know.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9, “Sparring Partners.”]

Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Charles’ father had an affair with Rose Cooper and Leanora Folger

In the wake of Bunny’s murder, Uma and Howard search her apartment for an expensive painting by artist Rose Cooper. Leanora Folger, Bunny’s mother, later arrives to search for the painting as well. In an odd twist, the painting shows up in Charles’ apartment, where he reveals that his father is the subject.

Later, Charles learns that his father had an affair with both Leanora Folger and Rose Cooper. According to Leanora, Rose was desperate to get away from a man. She sold her painting to Leanora and went missing shortly after. Rose was declared dead but presumably never found.

Additionally, Rose lived across the street from the Arconia. In a flashback scene, Charles remembers witnessing his father’s arrest. Although the scene doesn’t explain what he was charged with, the implication is that he became a suspect in Rose’s disappearance.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 revealed that Rose Cooper is alive

In Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9, Charles discovers that Rose Cooper is alive and well. The woman who showed up at the Arconia looking for the painting is Rose, not Leanora Folger. What’s more, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver find the real painting of Charles’ father under Mrs. Gambolini’s bird cage. Bunny hung up a fake painting to keep the original safe.

Charles invites Rose Cooper over to chat, revealing that he knows her true identity. He also worries that Rose went into hiding because his father was threatening her. However, she reveals that the opposite is true. Charles’ father tried to keep Rose safe from her “rage-filled husband.” To keep them both safe, Rose made herself disappear, breaking Charles’ father’s heart.

Did Cinda Canning murder Bunny Folger?

Although the mystery surrounding Rose Cooper is solved, there are still a lot of unanswered questions in Only Murders in the Building. Only one episode remains in season 2, and the clues seem to point to Cinda Canning as the criminal mastermind. Rose mentions to Charles that a woman with brown hair and glasses was looking for Bunny’s painting.

While Cinda probably has the know-how to get away with murder, it’s unclear why she would have a personal vendetta against Bunny. Clearly, there’s more to the story that has yet to be revealed.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2’s finale arrives on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

