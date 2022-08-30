‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3: 3 Characters Could Still Return

In the Hulu mystery Only Murders in the Building’s Season 2 finale, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)’s murderer got caught. So does that rule that actor out for Only Murders in the Building Season 3? Not necessarily, says co-creator John Hoffman. Two other characters could return too.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale.]

Hoffman was a guest on the Only Murders in the Pod podcast on Aug. 24, the day after the season finale aired. Hoffman discussed the characters whose return for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 may be questionable, but offered hope for all of them.

Is Poppy out for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

Poppy was the killer in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Does that mean she’s out of the picture? Well, Jan (Amy Ryan) was the killer in season 1 and she appeared in season 2 when Charles (Steve Martin) visits her in prison. Plus, even when you die, you can come back in flashbacks as Houdyshell did. So don’t count Poppy out of Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

“Whether you die or get arrested for murder clearly doesn’t mean you’re off the show,” Hoffman said on Only Murders in the Pod. “So I hope to keep that tradition going if only for the love of these actors, and for our cleverness at being able to bring them back. There’s a couple of possibilities for sure.”

Will Tina Fey retire from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

Tina Fey played rival podcaster Cinda. In season 2, Cinda devoted her podcast to proving Charles, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) killed Bunny. Now that they proved Poppy was the real killer, would Cinda have anything more to do with them in season 3? Hoffman was more vague but indicated Fey could return too.

“I hate my answer,” Hoffman said. “It’s why I’m hesitating. My answer is maybe.”

What happened to Amy Schumer?

One of the celebrity cameos in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 was Amy Schumer. Schumer played herself having moved into Sting’s apartment. Schumer disappeared from the mystery. Hoffman indicated that should Schumer return for Only Murders in the Building, it would be consistent with her last scene.

“I think a lot of people were like, ‘Is Amy Schumer coming back?’” Hoffman said. “Well, she did say, ‘Not until you clear your names can we get together on this.’ That was her last thing she said and they don’t do that until the end of episode 10. She was also hosting the Oscars which is one line that I had to cut. At some point I had someone saying, ‘By the way, where is Amy Schumer?’ in the show. Oliver says, ‘I think she’s hosting the Oscars.’ That was a little too meta.”

