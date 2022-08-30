‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Will Expand Cryptic Paul Rudd/Steve Martin Scene

The Hulu series Only Murders in the Building Season 3 already has its murder victim. He was revealed at the end of the season 2 finale. Paul Rudd guest starred as Ben Glenroy, an actor in Oliver (Martin Short)’s new play, co-starring with Charles (Steve Martin). Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman promises season 3 will expand on what the teaser revealed.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale.]

Paul Rudd | Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Hoffman was a guest on the Only Murders in the Pod podcast on Aug. 24, the day after the season finale aired. He previewed what’s to come in Only Murders in the Building Season 3, both with Rudd’s character and more.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 will explain Paul Rudd and Steve Martin’s cryptic conversation

Right before showtime, it’s clear Glenroy and Charles don’t get along. Charles wishes Glenroy good luck instead of “break a leg.” Then Charles demands, “Be smart. Stay away from her.” Glenroy responds, “Why? What are you going to do?” Charles says, “Ben, I know what you did.” When the performance begins, Glenroy falls over dead. Hoffman promised we’d find out what Glenroy did and who he should stay away from in Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Ending: 3 Tricks That Hid the Actual Killer

“We have a sense of some of what that means,” Hoffman said on Only Murders in the Pod. “Now we really know. We had a looser idea of what exactly Charles and Ben Glenroy are talking about in that really veiled conversations that they’re having before Ben dies. So it’s kind of like you’re talking about it the whole time. You leave yourself some room to discover some things. That moment is going to expand in season 3 and you’ll understand even more of it than we did at the time that it was filmed.”

Martin Short will take the focus in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Only Murders in the Pod hosts KK and Keener pointed out that season 1 was very Charles centric. He dated Jan (Amy Ryan) which didn’t work out. Season 2 was Mabel (Selena Gomez) centric as she revealed her relationship with her father (Mark Consuelos) and had a new romance with Alice (Cara Delevingne). Hoffman confirmed it’s Oliver’s turn, and his last conversation with his son about the DNA taste suggests where it’s going. .

Only Murders in the Building took Manhatty in style. Did you make it to the #OMITB Gallery? pic.twitter.com/u2dxuMiF84 — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Creator Believes There’s ‘Potential’ for Spinoffs, Stories Beyond Season 3

“Well, of course,” Hoffman said. “The end of the season clearly points to a world in which is his.”

New themes

Hoffman also acknowledged that season 2 dealt with pairings. Expanding on that theme, Hoffman said Only Murders in the Building Season 3 could deal with trios. That is, beyond the trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

“I do think of things in that way,” Hoffman said. “Clearly the fathers theme going on in this season but also pairings were another big thing. I have a feeling, not to tease, but at least right now, it could all change,I have a feeling we’ll be dealing in threes in season 3.”

RELATED: 4 Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch After the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale